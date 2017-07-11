Sarah Everard: Police officer pleads guilty to murder

The London police officer who abducted and killed Sarah Everard in March admitted to the charge of murder on Friday.

The 48-year-old officer who guarded diplomatic premises, Wayne Couzens, killed the 33-year-old woman as she was walking home from a friend's house in south London.

The murder was met with waves of angry protests against sexualized violence as well as police violence.

Couzens made his guilty plea from Belmarsh high-security prison, appearing in a London court via a video link. He had already pleaded guilty to abduction and rape.

Everard went missing on March 3, police then found her body a week later in woodland over 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of London.

Couzens had been part of a specialist armed unit. He was working for the London Metropolitan Police since 2018.

Police expressed shock at Couzen's violent crime, but also faced criticisms over its handling of accusations that Couzens indecently exposed himself just before murdering Everard. The police watchdog has launched an investigation.

Women across the UK responded to the abduction of Everard be talking publicly about their own experiences of being threatened or attacked while walking around alone.

London police also faced criticism for their heavy-handed response to a public vigil in which several women attending were detained.

More to come...

ab/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)