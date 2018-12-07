Santa-themed race draws thousands in Spain's Madrid

More than 7,000 Santa Clauses ran through central Madrid on Sunday in an annual charity race held to raise money for a cancer-care charity.

A number of children dressed as green elves also participated in the event, which took place over a 5-kilometer (3-mile) course along the Paseo de la Castellana avenue.

Organizers describe the race as the largest of its kind in the world, the Reuters news agency said.

A portion of the entry fee paid by each runner will go to the non-profit organization Fundacion Intheos, which supports projects in the field of advanced cancer care and research.

