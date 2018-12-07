Santa-themed race draws thousands in Spain's Madrid

Christmas has come early to the streets of the Spanish capital, Madrid, in the form of thousands of Santa Clauses. But these were unusually athletic, and out and about with a different purpose than delivering presents.
More than 7,000 Santa Clauses ran through central Madrid on Sunday in an annual charity race held to raise money for a cancer-care charity.
A number of children dressed as green elves also participated in the event, which took place over a 5-kilometer (3-mile) course along the Paseo de la Castellana avenue.
Organizers describe the race as the largest of its kind in the world, the Reuters news agency said.
A portion of the entry fee paid by each runner will go to the non-profit organization Fundacion Intheos, which supports projects in the field of advanced cancer care and research.
