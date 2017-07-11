Samsung's Lee Jae-yong to be released early on parole

South Korea said Monday it will release Samsung's de facto chief, Lee Jae-yong, on parole this week after he spent a total of 18 months behind bars for his role in a massive corruption scandal.

A global chip shortage and Samsung's role in striking a COVID-19 vaccine deal with the US led to calls from business leaders and politicians to free the vice chairman of South Korea's largest conglomerate.

What is the latest?

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said Lee has been granted parole due to concerns related to the "national economic situation and the global economic environment."

Lee, who has been in jail since January, runs the Samsung group in his capacity as vice chairman of Samsung Electronics. The firm is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of computer memory chips and smartphones.

Samsung constantly battles with China's Huawei for the spot of number one global smartphone maker.

He was convicted of bribing then-President Park Geun-hye and her close confidante, who are serving lengthier prison terms, to win government support for a 2015 merger.

Lee initially served one year of a five-year term from August 2017 which was later suspended.

That ruling was then overturned and while the sentence was shortened, he was sent back to jail in January this year.

What have been the reactions to Lee's pardon?

Political observers in South Korea suggested that move may have a political dimension, given how much sway Samsung has over the rest of the economy.

South Koreans will go to the polls next March for another presidential election, with the ruling liberal party looking to boost their support before ballot boxes open.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in had vowed to crack down on white collar crime when he came to power in 2017.

"If you are in politics and realistically thinking about winning votes, there are five million people in South Korea who owns Samsung Electronics shares, and that’s a group of 10 million if you count their family members," said Park Sung-min, president of Seoul-based MIN Consulting, a political consulting firm.

But left-wing opponents, the Justice Party, hit out at the decision to pardon Lee.

In a statement, it branded South Korea a "Samsung Republic" and that laws become meaningless in face of "the top 0.01% chaebol", a local term for family-owned corporations.

It could hand a blow to President Moon Jae-in who came to power in 2017 vowing to curb their power and end their cozy ties with the state.

The South Korean head of state had vowed to crack down on major white-collar crime and preferential treatment for convicted tycoons. jf/rs (AP, dpa, Reuters)