Slowing global demand for memory chips and a sluggish smartphone business are some of the factors South Korean electronics company Samsung has to grapple with. The world's top handset maker is facing fierce competition.
And that's not just from Apple, but also from cheaper market players like China's Huawei and Xiaomi. This page collates recent DW content on the company.
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday. Lee, who was 78, is credited with transforming Samsung from a cheap TV-and-appliances-maker to one of the world's most powerful technology brands. Lee also found himself in legal hot-water: He was convicted of bribery, tax evasion and embezzlement.