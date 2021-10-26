Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Samsung

Slowing global demand for memory chips and a sluggish smartphone business are some of the factors South Korean electronics company Samsung has to grapple with. The world's top handset maker is facing fierce competition.

And that's not just from Apple, but also from cheaper market players like China's Huawei and Xiaomi. This page collates recent DW content on the company.

#41565318 - microchip © Pavel Timofeev

Europe overhauls its semiconductor strategy 26.10.2021

The EU became painfully aware of the bloc's dependence on Asia for chip supply when auto production here stalled because of a shortage. Now the EU is investing billions in becoming a major chip producer itself.
Cyberattacke aus dem Internet auf einen Computer

Toyota cuts production amid chip shortage and COVID 19.08.2021

The Japanese automobile giant has been forced to suspend operations at some of its manufacturing plants because of a global chip shortage.

Samsung leader paroled Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong leaves Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, 25 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 13, 2021. On Aug. 9, the justice ministry allowed the parole of Lee, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison by the Seoul High Court on Jan. 18 in a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye. (Yonhap)/2021-08-13 10:55:53/

Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong released from jail on parole 13.08.2021

South Korean politicians and business leaders have called for billionaire Lee Jae-yong to be paroled following a highly publicized bribery conviction. He is likely to return to Samsung soon.
Samsung heir attends retrial Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is mum after arriving at the Seoul High Court on Jan. 18, 2020, to attend a sentencing hearing over his bribery scandal. In August 2019, the Supreme Court ordered the appellate court to review its suspended jail sentence for Lee over bribing a confidante of jailed President Park Geun-hye. (Yonhap)/2021-01-18 14:07:30/

Samsung's Lee Jae-yong to be released early on parole 09.08.2021

South Korean authorities have said billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong will be released this week.

DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 07.07.2021

Samsung Profit Jump - AI Battle - Portugal Cycles
Südkorea: Eingang zur Samsung Firmenzentrale im Seouler Stadtteil Gangnam. Foto vom 22. Februar 2013. | Verwendung weltweit

South Korea: Samsung heirs donate art to pay off inheritance tax bill 28.04.2021

Members of Samsung's founding family said it was their "civic responsibility" to pay off a massive inheritance tax bill, after Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-Hee passed away last year.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 25.02.2021

Robust Growth - Gig Economy Probe - Pass the Chips
Bildnummer: 58415230 Datum: 31.08.2012 Copyright: imago/Gerhard Leber Platine GER, 20120831, Platine, Made in Taiwan Symbol Objekte Studio xns x0x 2012 quer Aufmacher Detail nahaufnahme close up closeup weiss Elektrik Computer Wirtschaft Technik Technologie Bautel Bauteile Computertechnik Makro Hardware Leiterbahn geloetet Schaltung gruen Innovation innovativ Elektronik wachstum Ausbildung Wirtschaftswachstum technisch technische Komponenten Elektronikschrott Steckkarte Computerzubehoer Schaltkreis industry INDUSTRIE Informatik High tech Steuerung Stromverbrauch Datensicherheit Taiwan Asien innen ohne person ohne personen indoor 58415230 Date 31 08 2012 Copyright Imago Gerhard Liver Board ger Board Made in TAIWAN symbol Objects Studio xns x0x 2012 horizontal Highlight Detail Close-up Close up closeup white Electrical Computer Economy Technology Technology Bautel Components Computer technology Macro Hardware Trace soldered Circuit Gruen Innovation innovative Electronics Growth Training Economic growth Technically technical Components Electronic scrap Card Computerzubehoer Circuit Industry Industry Computer science High Tech Control Power consumption Data security TAIWAN Asia indoors without Person without People Indoor

How microchips became the 'oil of the digital age' 25.02.2021

If you're having a hard time buying a PS5, the global semiconductor shortage is probably to blame. Here's how chips have become the "oil of the digital age" and why geopolitical complications are affecting their supply.

DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 25.02.2021

Ghana's Got the Goods - Gig Economy Probe - Pass the Chips
25.08.2017+++ Lee Jae Yong (M), Vizevorsitzender des Smartphone-Marktführers Samsung Electronics, kommt am 25.08.2017 in Seoul (Südkorea) zur Verhandlung ins Bezirksgericht. Etwa vier Monate nach Beginn des Prozesses gegen den Erben des Samsung-Imperiums wird am 25.08.2017 das Urteil erwartet. Foto: Chung Sung-Jun/POOL Getty Images/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Samsung and South Korea: What next after Lee's bribery conviction? 19.01.2021

The heir to the Samsung conglomerate is going back to jail and South Korea is again examining the dirty intersection of all-powerful "chaebols" and political leadership.
Samsung heir attends retrial Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is mum after arriving at the Seoul High Court on Jan. 18, 2020, to attend a sentencing hearing over his bribery scandal. In August 2019, the Supreme Court ordered the appellate court to review its suspended jail sentence for Lee over bribing a confidante of jailed President Park Geun-hye. (Yonhap)/2021-01-18 14:07:30/

Samsung's Lee Jae Yong sent back to prison 18.01.2021

Lee Jae Yong, the de facto head of Samsung, is on his way back to prison after a court revived a sentence which had previously been reduced. The case dates back to a corruption scandal.
Samsung heir attends retrial Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is mum after arriving at the Seoul High Court on Jan. 18, 2020, to attend a sentencing hearing over his bribery scandal. In August 2019, the Supreme Court ordered the appellate court to review its suspended jail sentence for Lee over bribing a confidante of jailed President Park Geun-hye. (Yonhap)/2021-01-18 14:07:30/

Samsung's Lee sentenced to 30 months in prison in corruption retrial 18.01.2021

The prison sentence could severely complicate his succession at the consumer electronics giant. Lee Jae-yong's conviction originally dates back to 2017 and pertains to a bribe to an associate of the former president.

The man who turned Samsung into a tech powerhouse dead at 78 26.10.2020

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday. Lee, who was 78, is credited with transforming Samsung from a cheap TV-and-appliances-maker to one of the world's most powerful technology brands. Lee also found himself in legal hot-water: He was convicted of bribery, tax evasion and embezzlement.
ARCHIV - In einem Erbschaftsstreit um Milliardenwerte hat sich der Vorsitzende des südkoreanischen Elektronikkonzerns Samsung, Lee Kun Hee (Archivfoto vom 22.04.2008), gegen seine Geschwister durchgesetzt. Ein Gericht in Seoul entschied am Freitag, dass der 71-jährige Lee seine Anteile an Unternehmen der Samsung-Gruppe nicht mit seinen Geschwistern teilen muss. Deren Erbschaftsansprüche als Kläger seien verjährt. Es ging um Forderungen in Höhe von knapp 4,1 Billionen Won (etwa 2,75 Milliarden Euro). EPA/BAE JONG-HWA (zu dpa Samsung-Chef kann sein Vermögen behalten am 01.02.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Lee Kun-Hee, the force behind Samsung's rise, dies at 78 25.10.2020

The death of the chairman comes at a time when his son, the de facto leader of the Samsung Group, is grappling with legal issues. A potential restructuring could also be on the horizon over Lee's stakes in key companies.
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO-Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, Jay Y. Lee, speaks during a news conference at a company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

South Korea's prosecutors indict Samsung chief Lee over merger 01.09.2020

Stock manipulation and other charges against Jay Y. Lee relate to a controversial merger of two business units. It's the latest blow for the businessman already embroiled in legal woes.
ARCHIV - 11.12.2018, China, Peking: Eine Frau schaut auf ihr Smartphone, während sie an einem Huawei-Laden in einem Einkaufszentrum in Peking vorbeigeht. (zu dpa Experte: Chinesische Rivalen bringen Apple und Samsung unter Druck vom 21.02.2019) Foto: Andy Wong/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Huawei tops Samsung as the world's biggest smartphone seller 30.07.2020

For the first time ever, China's electronics giant Huawei sold more smartphones than the South Korea's Samsung in the last quarter, according to an industry tracker. Still, Huawei faces trouble on the global market.
Show more articles