 Sabine storm surge floods Hamburg′s fish market | News | DW | 12.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sabine storm surge floods Hamburg's fish market

A swell caused by storm Sabine flooded Hamburg's iconic fish market. Fish could now be swimming through the stalls where they are usually sold.

Hamburg fish market

Hamburg's famous fish market flooded on Wednesday after storm Sabine caused river Elbe water levels to rise by 2.76 meters.

Several other streets around the port city in northern Germany were also flooded by the storm surge, according to a statement from the police and some cars had to be rescued from the flood water.

A fifth and final storm surge is expected later on Wednesday afternoon, reported German broadcaster NDR.

A view of Hamburg underwater

Storm Sabine caused a storm surge of 2.76 meters

Energy from the storm that followed in the wake of Sabine has pushed the water against the coast, causing the swells, said a spokesperson for the German weather service (DWD).

Storm Sabine was named Ciara elsewhere in Europe.The deadly storm wreaked havoc in the UK and the Netherlands before reaching Germany on Sunday evening.

Hurricane-speed winds of over 170 kilometers (106 miles) per hour in some places in Germany disrupted long-distance and regional train services. The storm also caused power cuts to tens of thousands of houses.

  • A car stuck on a tree in a road, sounded by firemen

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Storm chaos in southern Germany

    Authorities issued widespread weather warnings in the south German states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, which were expected to experience some of the worst of the bad weather. In Bavaria, around 60,000 homes were without electricity after the storm caused a power cut.

  • Man sleeps with eye mask in ICE train

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Storm disrupts Monday's commute

    Long-distance and regional train services were suspended overnight across Germany, and commuters faced disruption as they tried to take trains to work on Monday morning with some services still canceled or delayed, with trains traveling at slower speeds due to high winds.

  • Storm Sabrine

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Meter-high spray in Schleswig-Holstein

    In Germany's northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein there was meter-high spray from the North Sea at the ferry port of Dagebüll. In St. Peter-Ording, also on the North Sea coast, some parents took their children out to play in the wind, along with some brave kitesurfers.

  • Flight in storm clouds

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Storm aids record-breaking flights

    Many flights were cancelled but the ferocious gusts also aided flights. Propelled by wind from the storm, a British Airways plane was thought to have made the fastest New York-to-London flight made by a conventional airliner, completing the 3,500 mile journey in just four hours and 56 minutes.

  • A carport blown over onto two vehicles in Germany by winter storm Sabine

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Injuries reported

    Winds have knocked over trees and other heavy objects, causing damage to vehicles and disrupting traffic. Several injuries were reported, including one woman in critical condition in Germany after a tree fell on her vehicle.

  • An overturned tree in London

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Battering winds

    Storm Sabine, or Ciara as it's called outside of Germany, brought down trees and powerlines as it lashed parts of northern Europe. More than 30,000 homes in Britain, and some 10,000 in Ireland, were without electricity.

  • A car floats in flood waters

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Flood warnings

    Heavy rain pounded much of the UK, prompting the Met Office to issue 190 emergency flood warnings. Waters rose rapidly in Mytholmroyd (pictured) in England's north, after the River Calder burst its banks.

  • A truck overturned on a highway in the UK

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Massive gusts

    The howling winds also caused traffic chaos, with scores of flights and train services canceled across the continent. The UK Met Office said the highest wind speed recorded was 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour at the northern Welsh village of Aberdaron.

  • A promenade in the French city of Wimeureux

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Sabine on mainland Europe

    The storm also battered the city of Wimeureux and other parts of northern France, where parks, cemeteries and outdoor markets were closed. The bad weather affected Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark and Germany, before moving east to Czechia.

  • Waves crash against a jetty in Wilhelmshaven

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Storm surge

    Sabine arrived on Germany's northwest on Sunday morning, hitting the coastal towns of Emden and Kiel, and the North Sea island, Sylt. Ferry services in the region were canceled, while the ports of Dover in England and Calais in France were shut down completely because of the dangerous swell.

  • Queues of passengers at Düsseldorf airport

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Passengers stranded

    Düsseldorf and Frankfurt airports in western Germany canceled scores of flights on Sunday as Sabine began moving south towards the state of Bavaria. Flights were also affected in the cities of Hamburg, Berlin, Hannover, Dortmund, Cologne and Stuttgart. Similar disruptions were reported at London's Heathrow Airport, Brussels Airport and Amsterdam's Schiphol.

  • A man leans against the wind on Brocken

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Atop the Brocken

    Wind speeds on northern Germany's highest peak, the Brocken, reached 156 km/h on Sunday evening, according to the German weather service. Forecasts warned there could be gusts as strong as 180 km/h there overnight.

  • A sign saying that a football match between Borussia and Cologne is canceled

    Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

    Sports events, school canceled

    Authorities warned millions of people in the affected countries to stay indoors. Dozens of events were called off as a result of the weather, including the Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Ham, and a German soccer league game between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne. All schools were closed on Monday in Luxembourg and the western German city of Cologne.


kmm/rc (dpa)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe

Sabine brought hurricane-strength winds and heavy rain to Britain and Ireland, sparking power outages and flooding. The powerful storm then hit France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany. (09.02.2020)  

Related content

Irland Salthill Co. Galway Erste Sturmausläufer

Germany braces for storm Sabine, transport delays 08.02.2020

Heavy rains have lashed the UK and Ireland, with hurricane-strength winds and travel delays expected over a wide area. Forecasters say the power of the storm — also due to hit Germany — shouldn't be underestimated.

Großbritannien Orkan Sabine/Ciara Flughafen Birmingham

Storm Sabine/Ciara pummels UK, starts hitting Germany 10.02.2020

A major winter storm — named both Ciara and Sabine — has passed through large swaths of Europe, resulting in a number of deaths across the continent. Weather services say the worst is yet to come for parts of Germany.

Sturmtief Sabine/Ciara, Deutschland

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe 09.02.2020

Sabine brought hurricane-strength winds and heavy rain to Britain and Ireland, sparking power outages and flooding. The powerful storm then hit France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.

Advertisement