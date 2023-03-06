  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida
Since taking office in May last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (l) has been pushing to mend historical grievances with JapanImage: Ahn Jung-won/Yonhap/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsSouth Korea

S. Korea announces fund to compensate forced labor victims

31 minutes ago

The fund will seek to compensate Koreans who won damages in lawsuits against Japanese companies that enslaved them during Tokyo's 35-year colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OHgj

South Korea on Monday announced plans to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labor.

Foreign Minister Park Jin told a televised news conference the victims would be compensated through a local foundation that would be funded by civilian donations.

He said South Korea and Japan were at a "new window of opportunity" to overcome conflicts of the past.

Since taking office in May last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been pushing to mend historical grievances with Japan.

Both South Korea and Japan are US allies in the region, and Washington has pressed both countries to mend ties so they're able to cooperate on countering North Korea's nuclear threat.

Why have relations frayed between S. Korea and Japan?

Even though South Korea and Japan are economically and culturally closely linked, tensions have risen between them because of issues stemming from the Japanese occupation of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

Tensions came to a head in 2018, when South Korean courts ordered two Japanese companies — Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries — to compensate Koreans over the issue of forced labor.

The companies and the Japanese government dismissed the rulings, arguing that all compensation issues had been settled in 1965 when the two countries restored bilateral ties.

The dispute prompted the two governments to downgrade each other's trade status, with Seoul scrapping its military intelligence agreement with Japan.

Talks to resolve tensions continued behind the scenes

South Korea first unveiled the plan of creating a foundation as a way to compensate former forced laborers this January.

Both countries have continued talks in recent months to resolve the dispute over court rulings.

South Korean media reported that a key sticking point was whether the two Japanese companies would contribute money to a South Korean foundation to compensate former victims of forced labor. 

But the plan, when it was unveiled in January, faced fierce backlash from victims and their families.

"It's a complete victory by Japan, which has said it cannot pay a single yen on the forced labor issue," Lim Jae-sung, a lawyer for several victims, said in a Facebook post on Sunday, citing initial media reports of the proposed foundation.

Park Jin said Monday that he thinks the foundation is the "last opportunity," adding that "if we compare it to a glass of water, (I) think that glass is more than half full with water."

"We expect that the glass will be further filled moving forward based on Japan's sincere response," he added.

rm/sri (Reuters, AP) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Still DW Beitrag Syrien Erdbeben Ammar Fayyad

Thousands of Syrians too traumatized to sleep at home

Catastrophe13 hours ago01:32 min
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A bird's-eye view of the British-built Namirembe Cathedral on the outskirts of Kampala

Uganda: Anglican Church row over same-sex blessing

Uganda: Anglican Church row over same-sex blessing

Religion22 hours ago03:17 min
More from Africa

Asia

A medical store in Islamabad

Pakistan: Drug firms head for closure amid economic crisis

Pakistan: Drug firms head for closure amid economic crisis

Business21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Pro-life protest banner reading "Abtreibung? Nein Danke!" ("Abortion? No thanks!")

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

SocietyMarch 4, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Boats on a waterfront road with colorful two-to-three-story buildings and palm trees

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

Society23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Ambulances at a school where girls experienced symptoms of a poison gas attack

Girls report symptoms of poisoning across Iran

Girls report symptoms of poisoning across Iran

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Biden speak in the White House Oval Office

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

PoliticsMarch 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Hippos in Doradal, Colombia

Colombia to send Pablo Escobar's hippos to India, Mexico

Colombia to send Pablo Escobar's hippos to India, Mexico

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage