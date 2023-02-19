  1. Skip to content
PoliticsNorth Korea

North Korea confirms ICBM launch as threat towards US, Seoul

11 minutes ago

Pyongyang said the drill showed North Korea's "capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack." The move comes as the US and South Korea are due to commence joint drills.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NhTU

North Korea said on Sunday that it had test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile as a warning to South Korea and the United States.

It said that the "surprise" drill showed "actual proof" of North Korea's "capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack," North Korea's official KCNA news agency reported.

KCNA reported North Korea's leadership as saying the test showed "the actual war capacity of the ICBM units which are ready for mobile and mighty counterattack." It said that the Hwasong-15 missile provided a "powerful physical nuclear deterrent."

The launch was designed to verify the weapon's reliability and combat readiness of North Korea's nuclear force, KCNA said.

The agency said that the missile reached a maximum altitude of about 5,770 kilometers (3,585 miles) and flew a distance of about 990 kilometers (615 miles).

Kim Jong Un joined by daughter at massive military parade

What was the missile test?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the drill at 8 a.m. local time on Saturday (2300 GMT). A Hwasong-15 missile was fired from Pyongyang airport in the afternoon.

Japan said the ICBM flew for 66 minutes before landing in its Exclusive Economic Zone. Tokyo's analysis indicated the missile was capable of hitting the mainland US.

Pyongyang's launch of the missile comes just days before Seoul and Washington are due to start exercises aimed at improving their response in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack. Last week, Pyongyang said it would show an "unprecedently" strong response to the drills.

Saturday's launch was North Korea's first missile test since January 1.

It is unclear whether North Korea has a functioning nuclear-tipped ICBM.

sdi/wd (AFP, AP)

 

A North Korean state media screen shot of a rocket

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

The regime in Pyongyang has started 2023 by threatening South Korea and announcing plans for more capable ballistic missiles and a larger nuclear arsenal.
ConflictsJanuary 3, 2023
Antony Blinken and Wang Yi during the foreign ministers meeting of G20 economies in Bali, Indonesia last year

Top US, Chinese diplomats hold talks amid 'spy balloon' spat

Politics3 hours ago
