Russia’s many and varied environmental issues

Russia is facing a number of environmental issues. The air around one of its biggest landfills is thick, causing problems for residents in the area. Over in Kiselyovsk in Siberia, people are having to walk through snow so polluted by coal from a mine that it has turned black. And in the city of Krasnodar in the south, tap water often comes out brown. Who would want to live in such conditions? These three examples from different areas in Russia are all extreme in their own right, yet together they paint a picture of a country marked by pollution.