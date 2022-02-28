Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 6 graphics

Since the first tanks rolled into eastern Ukraine early on February 24, 2022, Russia has intensified its attacks across Ukraine. Explosions and shellings have been reported in several major cities, including the capital Kyiv. The city of three million people has suffered significant damage. This map shows the locations of verified attacks in Kyiv in the first four days of fighting.

Russian attacks on Kyiv February 25, 26, and 27.

Shortly after the attacks started, people began fleeing Ukrain's cities in droves. They headed overland to neighboring countries in the west and south-west, forming huge lines at the border crossings. According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 people have already fled the country. Poland has so far taken in more than 281,000 refugees. The EU is preparing for millions of refugees to arrive in the bloc and has promised that all war refugees will be accepted. Here's a look at where the refugees are headed.

Ukrainians are fleeing to neighboring countries in the west and south-west.

Russia's military outnumbers Ukraine's in virtually every way — on land, at sea and in the air. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday signed a decree on the general mobilization of the population. Conscripts and reservists will be called up over the next 90 days to "ensure the defense of the state, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness." All men between the age of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.



Russia outnumbers Ukraine in personnel, equipment and weapons

Prior to Russia's invasion, NATO had already begun building up its presence on Europe's eastern flank. In early February, the US sent additional troops to NATO members in the East. Germany sent troop reinforcements to Lithuania in mid-February.

Ukraine is not a member of the North Atlantic Alliance and Russia has repeatedly demanded security guarantees to deny membership for Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin regards the eastward expansion of NATO as a threat to the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation. This map shows how the borders of the alliance have shifted toward Russia since the end of the Cold War.

The history of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine dates to the breakup of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. As Ukraine has oriented itself more toward the European Union, tensions have escalated, particularly since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and separatists gained control of Donetsk and Luhansk. The following timeline plots out the course of the current conflict, from the breakdown in diplomacy to invasion.

A chronology of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine since 2014



This article was originally written in German. It has been updated since its publication on February 24.