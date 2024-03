Russia is increasingly resorting to sabotage, disinformation and cyberattacks against the West. What can be done to counter Putin's hybrid war? Our guests: Rüdiger von Fritsch (Ambassador Ad); Leslie Schübel (Körber Foundation); Roman Goncharenko (DW)

Image: DW

Leslie Schübel, is an expert on Russia at Germany’s Körber Foundation.

Image: DW

Rüdiger von Fritsch, is a former German ambassador to Moscow. He was also the vice-president of the German Federal Intelligence Service BND from 2004 to 2007.

Image: DW

Roman Goncharenko, DW colleague from Ukraine, currently working with DW’s Russian service in Bonn.