Russian soldiers in search of country that will take them in

Natalia Smolentceva10/02/2023October 2, 2023Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the full invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, hundreds of Russian soldiers unwilling to fight in the war have deserted. Facing up to 15 years in prison, many of them have fled Russia.