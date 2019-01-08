Russian lawmakers to vote on Council of Europe boycott

Russian lawmakers are expected to vote against sending a delegation to the Council of Europe (CoE) following a Thursday morning session.

"We have reached the conclusion that there is no basis for us to (…) return to the Council of Europe" Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told journalists after a meeting with representatives of the parliamentary parties on Wednesday.

"We also consider it justified not to pay the contributions into the Council of Europe this year, because our delegation does not have the possibility of full representations and of representing the interests of our citizens."

The Strasbourg-based council is a non-EU organization aiming to uphold human rights across the continent. It incorporates 47 European states. The body is in charge of electing judges for the European Court of Human Rights.

Following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, the CoE imposed sanctions on Russia's delegation, stripping it of voting rights and excluding it from the body's monitoring missions and leadership structures. In response, Moscow representatives refused to take part in plenary sessions. Russia also stopped its funding contribution in 2018. This led to serious financial problems for the organization.

Watch video 01:33 Now live 01:33 mins. Share Council of Europe suspends Russia Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1BfwS Council of Europe suspends Russia

On Wednesday, Volodin told reporters that some CoE delegates from the "healthy-thinking" part of the council were making "weak attempts" to remedy the conflict. However, there was no systemic solution to the impasse.

A proposal was tabled to restore some of Russia's voting rights while stopping short of restoring full powers to its delegation. However, Moscow views this compromise as "unacceptable," the parliamentary speaker said.

Previously, Russia said it would only end the boycott if all rights of its delegation were restored and if the CoE amended the rules which allowed the council to impose the sanctions.

dj/rt(dpa, Interfax)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.