Russian journalist hospitalized after attack in Chechnya

Award-winning Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina has a long record of covering human rights abuses in the region, and this is not the first time she has been targeted.

A prominent Russian journalist and a lawyer were attacked by armed assailants in Chechnya on Tuesday, the Memorial human rights group said.

Elena Milashina — a leading journalist for the Novaya Gazeta independent newspaper, which lost its license in Russia— was traveling to the Chechen capital Grozny from the local airport with Alexander Nemov, a lawyer, when they were attacked on Tuesday.

The pair were blocked by several cars as their vehicle left the airport. Masked assailants physically attacked them and broke their equipment. Both were subsequently hospitalized in Grozny.

Elena Milashina received the International Women of Courage Award in 2013 Image: UPI Photo/IMAGO

What rights groups said about the attack on Elena Milashina

"Elena Milashina's fingers have been broken and she is sometimes losing consciousness. She has bruises all over her body," Memorial said in a statement on social media.

"They were savagely kicked, including in the face, received death threats and were threatened with a gun to the head. Their equipment was taken away and smashed," the group added.

The statement from Memorial said that while being beaten, they were told: "You have been warned. Get out of here and don't write anything".

Novaya Gazeta said that Milashina sustained a brain injury and several of her fingers were broken while Nemov received a deep cut to his leg.

Photos of Milashina, with her hands in bandages, her head shaved and covered in blue dye used to treat cuts, were published by the human rights group Crew Against Torture. A subsequent tweet showed the Human Rights ombudsman of Chechenya at the hospital and talking to Elena Milashina and Alexander Nemov.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders condemned "the savage attack" on the Russian journalist.

Independent journalists targeted in Russia

Milashina and Nemov were in Chechnya to cover the sentencing by a court of a Chechen woman charged with assaulting a policeman.

Milashina has worked for years exposing human rights abuses in Chechnya, drawing anger in the region ruled by strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov — a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Milashina was the target of a similar attack at a hotel in Grozny in 2020. She is not the only Novaya Gazeta journalist to face threats and attacks.

Six journalists working for the newspaper — whose founder Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 — have been killed since 2000. Anna Politkovskaya, a fierce critic of the Kremlin's policies in Chechnya, was shot dead in 2006.

