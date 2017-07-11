Russian forces turn Donbas into 'hell,' Zelenskyy says — live updates

Zelenskyy says Russia has destroyed the Donbas

Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin wonders when German weapons will arrive — with ammunition

This article was last updated at 02:09 UTC/GMT

Zelenskyy: Russian forces 'completely destroyed' the Donbas

During his nightly video address to the nation on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had "completely destroyed" Ukraine's eastern industrial Donbas region.

Zelenskyy also accused Russia of carrying out a campaign of indiscriminate bombing in the region, as it has intensified its military campaign there following Russia's failed effort to encircle the capital, Kyiv.

He added that Russia was intent on killing as many Ukrainians as possible and doing as much damage to the country, adding that it is the politics and policy of genocide.

"It is hell there — and that is not an exaggeration," Zelenskyy said.

He added that 12 were dead following a "brutal and absolutely senseless bombardment" of Severodonetsk on Thursday.

Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin questions Scholz's commitment to deliver weapons

Andrij Melnyk, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, has once again questioned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's commitment to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Melnyk told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland Friday: "We have the impression that the chancellor does not want to deliver.”

He added, "One can get the impression that they are waiting until there is a cease-fire. Then the pressure on Germany will be gone and then there will be no need for courageous decisions to be made."

The Ukrainian ambassador added that so far none of the heavy equipment Germany promised such as Gepard tanks, nor Leopard 1s or Marders has been delivered. It is not known when the first of seven self-propelled howitzer 2000s from Bundeswehr stocks will be delivered or when ammunition sought abroad for them will materialize.

What happened in Russia's war on Ukraine on Thursday

The first Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine asked the widow of the civilian man he shot for forgiveness in court.

Watch video 02:27 Russian soldier pleads guilty at war crime trial in Ukraine

The New York Times obtained video and surveillance images of Russian paratroopers executing at least eight men in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha on March 4.

The videos show the eight men in Russian custody prior to their executions. Packing slips for crates of ammunition, surveillance footage and social media pointed to the 104th and 234th Airborne Assault Regiments of the Russian military as being responsible for the men's deaths.

Russia claimed Thursday that more than 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered at the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol this week. The Red Cross has registered hundreds of prisoners of war from the steelworks, including wounded soldiers.

Watch video 02:19 People worry about the fate of Azov defenders: Mathias Bölinger reports from Ukraine

Five foreign nationals quit working as vice-presidents at Russian oil giant Rosneft due to EU sanctions that block European citizens or Russians residing in the EU from working for the company. Their departure from Rosneft occurred days before a new wave of EU sanctions came into effect on May 15.

Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and top US General Mark Milley spoke on the phone, according to the Pentagon and Russia's Ministry of Defense. It is the first time they have held discussions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

US President Joe Biden also gave his full backing to Finland and Sweden's bid to join NATO, calling it "a very, very good day,” adding, "New members joining NATO is not a threat to any nation.”

Watch video 02:38 US confident in Nordic NATO bids: DW's Ines Pohl

Turkey is currently blocking that effort, accusing both Finland and Sweden of harboring Kurdish militants and also seeking a return to inclusion in the F-35 program. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg believes Sweden and Finland will quickly be accepted into the military alliance, despite Turkey's temporary veto.

The US Senate overwhelmingly backed nearly $40 billion (€37.7 billion) in aid for Ukraine. Every Democrat and all but 11 Republicans backed the measure.

The German parliament opted to strip former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder of his taxpayer-funded office and staff, but without touching his pension due to his unwillingness to distance himself from Russia and Vladimir Putin. The European Parliament on Thursday also urged sanctions against Schröder for his personal and business ties to Russia and Putin.

Watch video 03:24 Former German chancellor loses special privileges: DW's Simon Young

Finance ministers from G7 nations are gathering in Königswinter in western Germany to coordinate a response to assist Ukraine. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told German broadcaster ZDF that the EU is looking at ways that frozen assets of Russian oligarchs could be used to fund the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

You can catch up on all the main events in Russia's war in Ukraine here.

ar/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)