G7: Germany pledges €1 billion in grants for Ukraine

The influx of cash aims to support the financing of Ukraine's government, as Russia's war has decimated tax revenue.

Christian Lindner

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner spoke at the G7 finance minister's meeting in Bonn

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner announced an additional €1 billion ($1.1 billion) for Ukraine's budget during the G7 summit being held near the German city of Bonn on Thursday.

The money is set to come out of Germany's 2022 budget rather than from loans.

It aims to support Kyiv's finances hit by the war. Other G7 states have also pledged support, the minister said.

"We have to secure the liquidity of the Ukrainian state," Lindner said at the summit.

More to come... 

