 Russian cathedral project suspended after protests | News | DW | 16.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russian cathedral project suspended after protests

President Vladimir Putin has called for compromise after an outcry over plans to build a cathedral in a park in Russia's fourth-largest city. Locals have protested, saying the building would take away rare green space.

Activists protesting against a plan to build an Orthodox cathedral rally at a construction site (Getty Images/AFP/A. Vladykin)

Proposals to build a Russian Orthodox cathedral in Yekaterinburg have caused outrage among locals, with thousands taking to the streets to protest the plans over the past few days.

On Thursday, local mayor Alexander Vysokinskiy said the project had been suspended, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the will of the people would be considered.

"If people are against it, that opinion must be respected," Putin said. "Steps need to be taken from both sides to resolve this issue from the point of view of people who live there."

Read more: Russian World Cup town demolishes Soviet-era eyesore

Putin suggested there should be "a survey, and the minority should concede to the majority.

"A cathedral must help unite people, not cause a rift," he said.

Watch video 04:30

Moscow: Conflict over church park plans

Strict punishment for public dissent

Unsanctioned protests have been held for the past four days in the Ural Mountains city, some 1,700 kilometers (about 1,000 miles) east of Moscow. Several dozen protesters have been detained, with 21 of them serving short jail terms ranging from two days to 10 days for disobeying police.

"We need to bring the process into a civilized framework ... we don't need clashes and arrests," said Vysokinskiy, as demonstrators screamed for his resignation.

Protesters are against the plans of two local tycoons to build the cathedral in a central park, meant to replace one destroyed by the Soviet authorities in 1930. Residents say the massive project would infringe on rare green space in Russia's fourth-largest city, which many people use as a recreational area.

The protests reflect tensions over the growing authority of the Orthodox Church in Russia. Putin has appeared to back an increased role for the Church in Russia, helping to stoke nationalist sentiments.

Earlier Thursday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke out against the "provocations" and "false information" in relation to the cathedral project and praised the actions of law enforcement.

"It is very likely that there were some people in Yekaterinburg who provoked the protesters... and that quite naturally drew the appropriate response from the security forces," Peskov said.

jsi/cmk (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Moscow divided over controversial demolition project

The Russian capital is in a state of unrest. A scheme to demolish old apartment blocks has triggered protests that are putting the Moscow municipal government under pressure. Even President Putin could be affected. (28.05.2017)  

'Rome Says Enough!': Thousands protest city's decline

Romans are counting on their mayor to resign as the city falls into a steep decline in both safety and public services. Besides its crumbling infrastructure, the city is also reeling from the brutal murder of a teenager. (28.10.2018)  

Vladimir Putin stirs Russia-Ukraine tensions with passport offer

Just as Ukraine is set for a new leader, Russia has offered passports to millions of Ukrainians. Experts say Moscow wants to cement power over occupied areas and stop population decline — but the move is a powder keg. (03.05.2019)  

Pompeo in Russia: US does not want 'war with Iran'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US is not seeking conflict in Iran, after high-level talks in Russia. Meeting with President Vladimir Putin and top officials, he also discussed ways to mend US-Russia ties. (15.05.2019)  

Does Russia have an 'Orthodox Taliban' problem?

Following an arson attack on a movie theater in Yekaterinburg, protests over a controversial film could turn violent. Some fear the rise of "orthodox extremism," but the Russian government appears unconcerned. (06.09.2017)  

Russian World Cup town demolishes Soviet-era eyesore

The never-completed TV tower in Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city, has been razed ahead of the soccer tournament. Popular with locals, officials said the 220-meter structure "disfigured the city landscape." (25.03.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Moscow: Conflict over church park plans  

Related content

Weißrussland PK Vorsitzender für Außenbeziehungen des Moskauer Patriarchats, Metropolit Hilarion

Russian Orthodox Church 'cuts ties' with Constantinople 15.10.2018

Russia's Orthodox Church has severed ties with the Constantinople Patriarchate, the leader of the worldwide Orthodox community. The move comes after it granted independence to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from Moscow.

Wladimir Putin Patriarch Kyrill

Opinion: Orthodox Church rift is a defeat for Vladimir Putin 16.10.2018

The imminent emergence of an independent Orthodox Church in Ukraine deals a blow to Vladimir Putin's attempts to keep the country in Moscow's orbit and bruises the Russian Orthodox Church, writes Konstantin Eggert.

Ukraine Gläubige orthodoxe Christen

Ukraine-Russian Orthodox church rift extends to Germany 16.10.2018

A push to establish an independent Ukrainian Orthodox church has also prompted Russian Orthodox bishops in Germany to "temporarily" quit a joint episcopate council. Their departure follows patriarchal orders from Moscow.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  