Russia-Ukraine updates: Zaporizhzhia rocket attacks leave two dead

Russian rockets hit residential buildings in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia early Thursday, killing two people and trapping five others, the region's governor said.

The Ukrainian-controlled city is in one of the four regions annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin — in violation of international law — and lies close to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

"One woman died and another person died in an ambulance," Ukrainian-appointed regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said in a post on social media.

Starukh said that at least five others remained trapped beneath the rubble.

The attacks came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that three more villages in the region had been retaken.

Putin on Wednesday signed a decree declaring that the nuclear plant would be taken over by Moscow. Russia has occupied the territory around the facility, which is close to the frontlines of its war in Ukraine, since March. But Ukrainian technicians have continued to operate it.

Last week, a convoy of civilian vehicles was shelled in the Zaporizhzhia region leaving dozens dead.

Is this the start of World War III?

Here is more news from or concerning the war in Ukraine on Thursday, October 6.

IAEA chief heading to Kyiv for nuclear plant talks

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is expected to discuss the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with officials in Kyiv.

"On our way to Kyiv for important meetings. The need for a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPC) around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is now more urgent than eve," Grossi said in a tweet.

He is expected to travel to Moscow for talks with Russian officials following his stop in the Ukrainian capital.

Moscow facing dilemma as Ukrainian forces continue push — UK intelligence

According to the latest UK Ministry of Defense intelligence briefing, Ukraine's forces are continuing offensive operations in Kherson Oblast.

Troops had managed to push the frontline by 20 kilometers (12 miles), making gains along the east bank of the Inhulets river and the west bank of the Dnieper, but were "not yet threatening the main Russian defensive positions."

The ministry said that Russia was facing a dilemma: "Withdrawal of combat forces across the (Dnieper) makes the defense of the rest of Kherson Oblast more tenable; but the political imperative will be to remain and defend."

It also said that "Russia has committed the majority of its severely undermanned airborne forces, the VDV, to the defense of Kherson."

This in turn meant that there were fewer additional, rapidly deployable forces on hand to stabilize the front, and would likely result in the deployment of mobilized reservists.

Ukraine claims rapid advances in south and east

kb/nm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)