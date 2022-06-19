 Belarusian propaganda targets Poland | Europe | News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 25.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Belarusian propaganda targets Poland

Historical resentments are being stirred up against Poland, with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko suspecting some of being subversive agents. What's behind the government propaganda, and is it achieving its goals?

Alexander Lukashenko speaks in a meeting as others sit around a table

Alexander Lukashenko has been in power in Belarus since 1994

"When Putin talks about the threat from NATO, he means the United States and possibly Britain. When Lukashenko talks about the threat from NATO, he means Poland and Lithuania," said Polish journalist Michal Potocki.

Potocki thinks Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, deems it a threat that Polish television station Belsat broadcasts from Poland to Belarus in the Belarusian language, and that the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is living in exile in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

Michal Potocki, a young man in a dark suit

Journalist Michal Potocki has been drawing attention to the oppression of the Polish minority in Belarus

Lukashenko's view of Poland is primarily influenced by the events of August 2020, when there were mass protests in Belarus against the disputed presidential election, said Alexander Friedman, a Belarusian historian. "Lukashenko believes that just because Nexta is based in Warsaw, the Polish state must be behind it," he said.

The Nexta media outlet, distributed via Telegram, was founded by the Belarusian activist Stsiapan Putsila, who currently lives in Warsaw. More than 2 million subscribers turned to Nexta during the protests to stay informed about what was happening. Belarus has classified the channel as extremist.

Belarusian political scientist Alexander Klaskovsky stressed that Lukashenko has always been anti-Western, but said his rhetoric intensified after he "became an accomplice in Russia's aggression against Ukraine." Klaskovsky said Lukashenko is simply trying to justify himself with statements like: "If we hadn't attacked, they would have attacked us first."

What lies behind Lukashenko's antipathy toward Poland?

Friedman assumes Lukashenko's antipathy toward neighboring Poland developed during the Soviet era. Back then, Poland was seen as a country that still bore characteristics of the "feudal era."

Klaskovsky also believes Lukashenko's prejudices are based on stereotypes about the "exploitative Polish ruling class."

"He thinks the Poles want to conquer half, or even all, of Belarus. Actually, there isn't a single serious politician in Poland who pursues revanchist ideas," said Klaskovsky.

Klaskovsky said Belarusian propaganda picks on historical themes in order to manipulate people. "There was indeed a time when the western part of Belarus was under Polish rule, and the Belarusians who lived there were not treated well. But should we reopen these wounds? Today, Poles and Ukrainians are demonstrating that historical resentments can be put aside," he said.

Poland erects new border fence with Belarus

Vadim Gigin, head of the Belarusian national public association Belarusian Society Knowledge, has expressed the view that Minsk should demand reparations from Warsaw for the years 1921 to 1939, when western Belarus was part of Poland.

"This issue has arisen against the background of Polish claims against Germany and has been seized on by propagandists in Belarus and Russia," said historian Friedman. However, from a legal point of view, he said, Belarusian claims are completely untenable.

Destruction of Polish gravesites

Belarus has a difficult relationship with all its neighbors, said Klaskovsky, adding that Russia is the only one it doesn't dare confront. It does, however, trample on the Poles, in this case literally: the graves of Polish soldiers.

In July, graves of soldiers from the Polish Home Army in Belarus were destroyed, triggering outrage in Warsaw. The Home Army was a resistance and military organization in German-occupied Poland during World War II. It was made up of volunteers, whose goal was the liberation of Poland from the occupying German army. After the Soviet Red Army invaded they were disarmed; many officers were shot, or imprisoned in the Soviet gulag. Some continued their resistance, this time against communist rule.

Friedman believes the destruction of the graves replicates the Soviet attitude to places of burial. "If cemeteries are not their own but those of their enemies, they are simply destroyed," he said. "That was what the Soviets did to Jewish and Catholic cemeteries, for example, and also to German ones after the war. The Belarusian state power sees the graves of soldiers of the Polish Home Army as enemy gravesites."

According to Friedman, it is no coincidence that Belarusian propaganda concentrates on the Home Army, or on Poland of the 1920s, a period that occupies a special place in Polish memorial culture. "This is an important historical period for the current conservative government in Poland, and attacking this period is also an attack on the current Polish government," he said.

Is Belarusian propaganda achieving its objectives?

Alexander Friedman, a man with short black hair, smiling at the camera

Friedman: In Poland, 'Lukashenko ... is just seen as a vassal of Russia'

According to Polish journalist Michal Potocki, the destruction of graves and demands for reparations do hurt Warsaw — and the Belarusian government knows this. Potocki also pointed out that independent organizations of the Polish minority in Belarus are being suppressed, and Polish schools are being closed.

Klaskovsky refers to Lukashenko's announcement that he intended to clarify the "orientation" of Belarusian citizens who possessed a "Karta Polaka," an identity card issued by the Polish state confirming that a person belongs to the Polish nation. More than 160,000 Belarusians with Polish roots are in possession of such a document. Lukashenko declared that these people should report to the Belarusian authorities. Klaskovsky said Lukashenko believes these people to be a so-called "fifth column" — Belarusian citizens whose loyalty is actually to Poland.

However, Klaskovsky believes that, in spite of the propaganda, Belarusian society does not regard Poland as an enemy. Opinion polls indicate that the propaganda narrative isn't working; meanwhile, the rhetoric from Belarusian authorities scarcely registers in Poland.

"People do discuss it, but it's not the No. 1 topic," said Potocki. "Poles talk about the economic situation and the energy crisis, and when the conversation turns to foreign policy, of course they talk about Ukraine. As far as Lukashenko is concerned, he's just seen as a vassal of Russia."

This article was originally published in Russian

Related content

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [UKRAINE - MARCH, 2022: Pictured in this video grab is the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by a Russian Navy guided missile corvette in the Black Sea during a high-precision strike on Ukrainian military facilities located in the Zhitmomir Region. Video grab. Best possible quality. Russian Defence Ministry/TASS]

Russia claims Ukrainian generals killed in missile strike — as it happened 19.06.2022

Russian officials claim dozens of Ukrainian officers, including generals and members of Ukraine's high command, were killed in a missile strike. NATO chief Stoltenberg said the war "could take years." DW has the latest.

Christine Lambrecht (SPD), Bundesministerin der Verteidigung, spricht mit deutschen Soldaten des Nato-Kampfverbandes in Litauen. Die SPD-Politikerin unternimmt vor Weihnachten ihre erste Auslandsreise in dem neuen Amt.

Germany to send additional troops to Lithuania 07.02.2022

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said extra forces will be deployed to the Baltic nation amid regional tensions with Russia. The deployment there could be Germany's second largest after Mali.

A woman holds Ukrainian flags to demonstrate against Russian attacks in Ukraine, at Independence Square in front of the Parliament Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences you have never seen. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Who's next? Lithuanians prepare for potential Russian aggression 16.04.2022

Lithuanians are anxiously following events in Ukraine. Many are preparing for a worst case scenario and some are training to take up arms against Russia.

Advertisement