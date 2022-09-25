You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Tatiana Gargalyk
Skip next section Stories by Tatiana Gargalyk
Stories by Tatiana Gargalyk
Belarusian propaganda targets Poland
Belarusian propaganda targets Poland
Historical resentments are being stirred up, with leader Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko suspecting subversive agents.
Politics
09/25/2022
September 25, 2022
Go to homepage