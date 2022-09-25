  1. Skip to content
Tatiana Gargalyk

Stories by Tatiana Gargalyk

Alexander Lukashenko speaks in a meeting as others sit around a table

Belarusian propaganda targets Poland

Belarusian propaganda targets Poland

Historical resentments are being stirred up, with leader Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko suspecting subversive agents.
Politics
September 25, 2022
