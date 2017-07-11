Russia-Ukraine updates: US CIA estimates 15,000 Russian troops killed

The head of the CIA estimates that about 15,000 Russian troops have already been lost in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

The estimate was delivered by the US intelligence agency's director, William Burns, during a security conference in Aspen, Colorado. Burns added that around 45,000 are thought to have been wounded.

"The Ukrainians have suffered as well, probably a little less than that," Burns said

Russia has not disclosed any current figures on casualties. The Ukrainian side has also not given official figures on how many of its troops have been killed. However, during the height of Russia's Donbas offensive in June, Ukrainian officials said that their forces were losing up to 200 troops every day.

Burns also said the massing of Russian forces in the Donbas region suggests that, at least for the moment, the Russian military has learnt from the failures at the beginning of the war, which has now been going on for almost five months.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on July 21.

Kharkiv mayor reports 2 dead in Russian shelling

The mayor of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, said Russian shelling hit a densely populated area, killing two and injuring 19. Writing on the social media service Telegram, Mayor Igor Terekhov advised citizens not to leave shelters and said "four people are in serious condition."

Russian troops close in on major Ukrainian power plant — UK

In its daily briefing, UK military intelligence said that Russian forces are likely closing in on Ukraine's second-largest power plant, located in the town of Vuhlehirska.

The move is part of a plan to take over critical infrastructure and the key Donetsk cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, British military intelligence assessed.

Russian gas flows again through Nord Stream 1

The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline reopened as scheduled early Thursday morning, after being closed for annual maintenance work for 10 days, according to the pipeline operator.

The president of Germany's Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, said on Twitter that the pipeline was running at about 30% of capacity and that this amount was guaranteed for two hours. Müller said, however, that it was unusual for the rate of delivery to change within a day.

Germany has accused the Kremlin of using energy as a "weapon."

Britain's Truss rules out UK troop involvement in Ukraine

During an interview on BBC Radio, British foreign secretary and prime ministerial candidate Liz Truss said on Thursday she did not support the direct involvement of British troops in Ukraine.

"We are doing all we can to support Ukraine. We've led the international coalition on sending weapons, we're putting the sanctions in place, but I do not support the direct involvement of UK troops," she said.

At the same time, the UK continues to deliver more weapons to Kyiv. UK Defense Secretary announced Thursday that London will send more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, as Russia's invasion presses on.

Ukraine devalues its currency

Ukraine's central bank has devalued the country's hryvnia currency in order to boost the economy and make Ukrainian exports more competitive.

The exchange rate will go from 29.25 hyrvnia to the US dollar to 36.57 hryvnia to the dollar.

"The new hryvnia rate will become an anchor for the economy and will add its resilience in conditions of uncertainty," the National Bank of Ukraine said in a statement.

The bank said it took action "in view of the change in the fundamental characteristics of Ukraine's economy during the war and the strengthening of the US dollar and other currencies."

Once the fighting has ended, the central bank will roll back its emergency measures to support the economy, according to National Bank chief Kyrylo Shevchenko.

Turkey says talks on grain corridor going well

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said talks between Russia, Ukraine and the UN on resuming Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea are going well so far.

He told Turkish media he hoped to be able to announce "good news" on the talks in coming days, but added there were still minor issues being discussed between the parties. Ankara is hosting talks between Moscow, Kyiv, and the UN, for a UN-led plan about a grain corridor.

Engineering company ABB to quit Russia

Swiss-Swedish engineering giant ABB announced plans to quit business in Russia, due to the war and sanctions against Moscow.

Russia accounts for only up to 2% of ABB's overall annual turnover and the decision to pull out will have an estimated financial impact in the second quarter of around $57 million, the group calculated.

