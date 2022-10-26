Ukraine updates: Russia's tactics in Donbas 'crazy'
58 minutes ago
Ukrainian troops are holding out on the eastern front, says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Russia's nuclear deterrence forces had launched test missiles. DW has the latest.
https://p.dw.com/p/4Igwn
Advertisement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had been holding out against Russian attacks, especially in parts of Donbas.
"The situation on the front line hasn't changed significantly," he said. "The fiercest battles are in the Donetsk region, towards [the cities of] Bakhmut and Avdiyivka".
He added that Russian forces have continuously attempted to capture the key city of Bakhmut, but to no avail.
"This is where the craziness of the Russian command is most evident. Day after day, for months, they are driving people to their deaths there, concentrating the highest level of artillery strikes," the president said.
As for the rest of the front line, Zelenskyy did not give details, but said that "we are strengthening our positions all over the frontline, reducing the invaders' capabilities, destroying their logistics, and preparing good news for Ukraine."
Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, October 26:
Putin oversees nuclear deterrence drills
Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the training of Moscow's strategic deterrence forces, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"Under the leadership of... Vladimir Putin, a training session was held with ground, sea and air strategic deterrence forces, during which practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place," a Kremlin statement said.
The drills included launching test missiles from the eastern Kamchatka peninsula and from the Barents Sea in the Arctic.
UNESCO keeps eye on damage to Ukraine's cultural heritage
The United Nation's cultural agency UNESCO has announced that it is keeping track of the damage done to Ukraine's cultural heritage sites since the Russian invasion with the use of satellite imagery.
The agency has already verified damage to more than 200 sites, including 88 religious sites, 15 museums, 76 buildings of historical and/or artistic interest, 18 monuments and 10 libraries.
These were located mostly in the eastern regions of Ukraine — namely Donetsk, Kharkiv and Luhansk — as well as the capital Kyiv.
None of Ukraine's seven "World Heritage Sites" have been damaged, according to the platform.
Russian forces struggled in weeks leading up to retreat from northeastern Ukraine: report
Reuters news reviewed more than a thousand pages of documents that were left behind by Russian officers when they retreated chaotically out of the Ukrainian town of Balakliya in Kharkiv region last month.
The report, published Wednesday, show the inner workings of the Russian military as well as the mindset of Russian personnel before Russian forces hastily retreated from positions in northeastern Ukraine in one of Putin's most embarrassing setbacks in the Ukraine war.
In the weeks before the defeat, Russian forces were struggling with surveillance and electronic warfare. Their forces were also depleted by end of August, hit by death, desertion and combat stress.
Two units – accounting for about a sixth of the total force – were operating at 20% of their full strength, the report said.
Reuters documented accounts of a breakdown in morale and discipline among forces as well.
"It does not matter anymore. Our responsibility is greater than to get angry about disinvitations weeks and months ago or even to make them an issue. We are here to signal that we will continue to stand by Ukraine's side and support it economically, politically and militarily," he told DW.
He said Germany was focusing on delivering air defense systems. "I have just had confirmation from the mayor in Kyiv, Mr. Klitschko, as well as last week from Mr. Zelenskyy on the telephone that this is the right support at the moment."
He said Germany already delivered 30 Gepard anti-aircraft-gun tanks and a multiple rocket system and that two more deliveries of air defense systems were ready to cross the border.
Steinmeier said one of the air defense systems delivered to Ukraine was so modern that it was not even being used by the Bundeswehr yet.
He said he was not surprised by the danger he faced in Ukraine — where he was forced to retreat to a bomb shelter.
"We did not come unprepared. We know what country we are coming to," he said.
"We know that we are coming to a country that is at war and this was evident this morning because we had to have our first conversations in the bomb shelter with people from Koryukivka, a small town northwest of Kyiv for whom this is everyday life."
Steinmeier makes surprise visit to Ukraine
US imposes sanctions over 'Russian influence campaign' in Moldova
The United States has imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in a Russian "influence campaign" in Moldova.
Sanctioned individuals include Moldovan and Russian officials that are "widely recognized for capturing and corrupting Moldova's political and economic institutions and those acting as instruments of Russia's global influence campaign," the US Treasury Department said.
Among those sanctioned is Vladimir Plahotniuc, who Washington accuses of manipulating "key sectors of Moldova's government, including law enforcement, electoral and judicial sectors."
Talks on Brittney Griner prisoner swap must be kept confidential — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said discussions on any possible swap involving US basketball star Brittney Griner must be kept confidential.
Asked about the possibility of a prisoner swap with the United States, Peskov said, "We always say that any contacts about possible exchanges can only be conducted in silence under a tight lid on any information."
Preparing for winter in the trenches of eastern Ukraine
EU urges coordinated arms purchases to replenish stocks
The European Union has urged the bloc's defense ministers to coordinate arms purchases as member states seek to replenish supplies.
EU countries have been working to restock their arms stores following weapons shipments to Kyiv.
"It is urgent to restore the readiness of our European armed forces and replenish depleted stocks," Stijn Mols, the head of the EU diplomatic service's security and defense division, said.
"It is now really the occasion for all of us to set aside these long-standing... national interests," Mols said, urging for coordinated purchases. Defense purchases in the EU are rarely carried out jointly.
Mols said European countries need air and missile defense, anti-tank and artillery systems and drones.
European Commission defense official Timo Pesonen urged for increased defense spending, saying that the bloc had fallen behind other world powers. EU defense investments had increased by 22% in 20 years, compared to 66% in the United States, nearly 300% in Russia and more than 600% in China, Pesonen said.
Mercedes-Benz to sell Russian assets to local investor
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to sell its Russian assets to local investor Avtodom, Russia's Trade and Industry Ministry said on Telegram.
"The new owner of the Russian divisions of Mercedes-Benz, Avtodom, will be able to attract other companies as partners for joint productions," the ministry said.
General director of Mercedes-Benz's Russian subsidiary, Natalya Koroleva, said the decision was made to secure "the fulfillment of obligations to customers in Russia... as well as the preservation of jobs for employees of the Russian divisions of the company."
"The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of all relevant authorities," Mercedes-Benz said.
Only a few hundred senior officers of Afghanistan's 20,000-30,000-member National Army Commando Corps were evacuated as part of the US withdrawal, according to Foreign Policy, and many commandos are currently in hiding or have fled to neighboring countries out of fear of Taliban reprisals.