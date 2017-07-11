Russia-Ukraine updates: IAEA chief says 'we are not stopping' despite strikes

Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said early on Thursday that his team would continue toward the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and that it was considering establishing a longer-term presence at the site if this was possible.

Meanwhile, both Russia and Ukraine have reported intensifying fighting around the site, with each side blaming the other for initiating the violence.

"There has been increased military activity including this morning, until very recently, a few minutes ago," Grossi told journalists before leaving for the front line. "But weighing the pros and cons and having come so far, we are not stopping."

"We know there is a grey area where the last line of Ukrainian defense and the first line of the Russian occupying forces begins, where the risks are significant," Grossi said. "I believe we have to proceed with this. We have a very important mission to accomplish."

According to AFP news agency, the 14-person team left Zaporizhzhia city, roughly 55 kilometers (34 miles) from the plant, at around 08:15 a.m. local time (0515 UTC/GMT).

Ukraine, Russia give different accounts of fighting

Both Ukrainian and Russian officials reported early-morning fighting in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar where the power plant is located.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces reported fighting near the plant early on Thursday, and Ukrainian regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said Russian troops were shelling the route the IAEA planned to use to approach the site.

Shortly thereafter, the Energoatom company operating the nuclear plant said one of the two operational reactors on site had been shut down "as a result of another mortar shelling by Russian ... forces at the site." The other reactor was still in service, it said.

Stability of Ukraine nuclear plant at risk as workers flee

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry and a Russian-backed local official said Ukrainian forces had launched an operation seeking to reclaim the power plant. The ministry said up to 60 Ukrainian troops had crossed the Dnipro River, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats at around 6 a.m. local time, calling the alleged operation a "provocation" aimed to disrupt the IAEA visit.

The ministry statement said "measures had been taken" to destroy the opposing troops, including use of military aircraft. It also accused Ukraine of shelling the meeting point of the IAEA delegation and the plant itself.

The Zaporizhzhia plant was captured by Russian forces in March, but has remained online, for the most part, with Ukrainian employees operating it since then. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the area around the facility in recent weeks.

The IAEA had been trying to arrange a visit to the site for weeks. On Wednesday, Grossi said his team had received "explicit" guarantees from both sides for their visit, which he expected to last a few days.

Here's a look at some of the other major news in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on September 1.

HRW report: Russia, affiliated forces 'forcibly transferring' Ukrainian civilians

Human Rights Watch published a report on Thursday that it says documents forced transfers of Ukrainian civilians, some of them fleeing the fighting, either to the Russian Federation or to Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia.

The 71-page report titled "'We had no choice': 'Filtration' and the crime of forcibly transferring Ukrainian civilians to Russia," interviewed 54 people who either went to Russia, went through filtration, had relatives or friends sent to Russia, or who had supported Ukrainians trying to leave Russia. HRW said most had fled the Mariupol area, and several were transferred from the Kharkiv area.

According to HRW, "the transfers are a serious violation of the laws of war that constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity."

"Ukrainian civilians should not be left with no choice but to go to Russia," said Belkis Wille, senior crisis and conflict researcher at HRW and the report's co-author. "And no one should be forced to undergo an abusive screening process to reach safety."

Russian and Russian-affiliated officials organized transport for civilians fleeing the besieged port city of Mariupol earlier in the year. HRW said they told some civilians they had no choice but to stay in Russian-occupied areas or go to Russia, telling them they should "forget about" going to Ukrainian territory. According to the report, those without the financial means to organize their own transport to their destination of choice were at particular risk.

More on the conflict in Ukraine

