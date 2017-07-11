Russia-Ukraine updates: German ministers travel to Kyiv for talks

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Labor and Social Affairs Minister Hubertus Heil were in Ukraine on Monday where they were set to visit the destroyed city of Irpin before meeting with Ukrainian officials.

Irpin — located some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) northwest of the capital Kyiv — along with the city of Bucha, made headlines after Russian troops withdrew revealing evidence of a litany of alleged war crimes, including executions of civilians.

The trip is Faeser and Heil's first to Ukraine since the war began. The two are also set to meet with Ukrainian lawmakers, including their counterparts and Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko, among others.

Discussions are expected to focus on rebuilding Ukrainian infrastructure, in particular for emergency services. Faeser will also discuss issues of cyber security, weapons smuggling, mine clearance and forensic investigations into Russian war crimes with Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy.

Heil is set to discuss the status and perspectives, including the possibility of returning home, of the almost 900,000 Ukrainian refugees in Germany.

'Inconclusive fighting' in Donbas and Kherson, UK intelligence reports

The UK's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence update on Monday that Russia was facing the dilemma of whether to support its offensive in the east of Ukraine or bolster its defenses in areas that it has occupied in the west.

"Inconclusive fighting continues in both the Donbas and Kherson sectors," the ministry said on Twitter. Ukrainian forces have launched their own counter-offensive against the occupied city of Kherson.

The ministry also said that "Russia likely continues to struggle to extract and repair the thousands of combat vehicles which have been damaged in action in Ukraine."

It added that it had identified a facility near the Ukrainian border where some 300 vehicles were already present for repairs.

In his nightly video address on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "even the occupiers admit we will win." He also said that Ukraine will continue to inflict as much damage as possible on Russian forces.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a visit to Egypt. Russia wants to break out of its diplomatic isolation since it invaded Ukraine.

