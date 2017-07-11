Russia-Ukraine updates: EU looks to arrange Ukraine training mission

European Union defense ministers, at a meeting in Prague, are looking to pave the way for the establishment of an EU training mission for Ukrainian forces, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said as he arrived in the Czech capital on Tuesday.

"The situation on the ground continues to be very bad. Ukraine needs our support, and we will continue providing support," Borrell told reporters.

"A general, overall political agreement [on the training mission] is what I think we have to get today. I hope we will have a political green light for this mission," he said, without giving details. "That's the moment to act, that's the moment to take decisions."

It is not clear yet where a broader EU training program could be based and what mandate it might have.

"There is war in Europe and not far from here. Russia's brutal aggression will be the most important topic of our meeting today," Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said.

Later in the day, EU foreign ministers, also meeting in Prague, may agree tightening the issuance of visas for Russians and start debating a wider ban on tourist visas, though EU officials said there was no agreement on that.

Ukrainian armed forces heighten artillery fire in south

The Ukrainian armed forces heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes continued to disrupt Russian resupply, Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Tuesday.

Russia has made efforts since the beginning of August to reinforce its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro river around Kherson, the ministry said.

Russia accuses Ukraine of fresh shelling of nuclear plant

Russian-installed authorities in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar accused Ukrainian troops of once again shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia's TASS news agency said.

The city authorities said two shells exploded near a spent fuel storage building at the plant, according to TASS.

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of attacking Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, set to be visited this week by an International Atomic Energy Agency team of monitors led by the UN agency's director general, Rafael Grossi.

IAEA heads to nuclear plant as disaster fears grow

Russia's war on Ukraine forced its handball league to suspend operations, leaving its teams with nowhere left to play. HC Motor are an exception, having escaped the fighting for a temporary home in Germany.

