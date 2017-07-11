Russia-Ukraine updates: Blinken visits Kyiv as US pledges billions in new military aid

The US State Department announced billions of dollars of new military aid as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday.

Blinken's department pledged more than $2 billion (€2 billion) in additional long-term military assistance for Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners "most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression."

The State Department told the Associated Press that $1 billion of that would go to Ukraine, while the rest would be divided up among Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, pending expected congressional approval.

It is Blinken's second visit to Kyiv since Russia invaded.

It came shortly after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged long-term military support for Ukraine worth up to $675 million during his opening statements at a meeting of US allies at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday.

Austin said the aid package includes precision-guided GMLRS rockets, 105mm howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and small firearms.

The new contributions bring the Biden administrations total aid to Ukraine to $15.2 billion and come as Kyiv moves to recapture territories occupied by Russia.

Austin stressed that the the allies' military backing for Ukraine is paying off on the battlefield, noting that Ukrainian forces have begun their counter-offensive in the south of the country.

"Now, we're seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield," Austin said.

US Defense Secretary: 'The face of the war is changing'

Here's a look at some of the other major news stories from Russia's war in Ukraine on September 8

Belarus begins military drills on Polish border

Armed forces in Belarus have begun military exercises in the city of Brest, near the Polish border, as well as in Minsk and Vitebsk.

The country’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the drills will practice "liberating territory" temporarily seized by an unspecified "enemy."

The drills are set to last until September 14, but are not large enough to require prior notification of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Belarusian authorities added.

More on the conflict in Ukraine on DW

Russia was accused of forcing large numbers of Ukrainians, who were not involved in combat, into detention camps and even prisons using a Kremlin-directed "filtration" program.

In his nightly video address, President Zelenskyy hinted at success in the Ukrainian military's counter-offensive in the eastern region by referring to "good news from the Kharkiv region".

According to Russian war correspondents, the Ukrainian army has been advancing successfully near the town of Balakliya, recapturing several villages since earlier this week.

zc/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters)