 Russia: Two children and a teacher killed in kindergarten shooting | News | DW | 26.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia: Two children and a teacher killed in kindergarten shooting

Three people have died after an armed suspect opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region, Russian news agencies reported. The shooter then committed suicide.

Russland Region Uljanowsk | Menschen nach Bewaffnetem Angriff in Kindergarten in Weschkaima

Two children and a teacher have been killed at the Ryabinka kindergarten in the village of Veshkaima

An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in central Russia on Tuesday, killing two children and a teacher, before then committing suicide.

The incident occurred in the town of Veshkayma in Russia's Ulyanovsk region.

"According to preliminary information there was a shooting in a kindergarten. As a result, two children, a teacher and the attacker died," the head of the Ulyanovsk region information department, Dmitry Kamal, told news agency AFP.

It was not immediately known how old the young victims were, but they would be between three and six years old, Kamal said.

Teacher wounded

Another teacher was wounded and is receiving medical help, Ulyanovsk Governor Aleksey Russkikh said.

"I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims. This is an irreplaceable loss for all of us," Russkikh said in a statement.

Last year two separate mass shootings occurred at educational institutions in Russia — one at a school in the city of Kazan and the other at Perm State University— prompting Russia to tighten its gun laws. 

Watch video 02:31

Russia mourns victims of Kazan school shooting

jsi/rs (AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Witnesses recount horror of Perm State University shooting

Witnesses describe the brutality of the attacker, who killed six people and wounded dozens at the Russian university. University lecturers say students should not be left to deal with the trauma alone.  

Advertisement