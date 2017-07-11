Russia to cut Nord Stream 1 gas flow to 20% of capacity

Russian gas giant Gazprom said Monday it was cutting daily gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 33 million cubic metres a day starting Wednesday.

That would correspond to 20% of the pipeline's capacity. The current flow of gas into Germany is only at 40%.

The company said it was halting the operation of another turbine due to the "technical condition of the engine".

The full capacity of Nord Stream 1 is over 160 cubic meters of gas exported daily. Stopping the turbine will result in reduced capacity of 33 million cubic meters. Gazprom said the production capacity is to be reduced at Russia's Portovaya compressor station.

More to come...