 Russia suspends activities of Alexei Navalny′s campaign groups | News | DW | 26.04.2021

Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption campaign group has been banned from carrying out vital activities. Prosecutors are attempting to classify the network as "extremist."

Alexei Navalny

A court has suspended activities of a group connected to the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

A Russian court ordered on Monday that all regional Anti-Corruption Foundation campaign groups, linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, cease their activities, a lawyer for the group said.

The court decision follows a request by prosecutors to label Navalny's network of groups as "extremist."

Navalny ally Leonid Volkov said that the ruling forbids the Anti-Corruption Foundation from publishing anything online, taking part in elections and organizing protests.

Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, is currently being held at a prison camp northeast of Moscow.

Navalny was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had been convalescing for five months after being poisoned by a nerve agent. He blames the poisoning on the Kremlin, but government officials have denied responsibility.

In February, the 44-year-old was sentenced to more than two years in prison over 2014 embezzlement charges which he says are politically motivated. 

The opposition politician ended a three-week hunger strike last week after doctors warned him that continuing it would be life threatening. 

More to come…

ab/nm (AFP, Reuters)

 

