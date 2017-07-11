Russia suspends activities of Alexei Navalny's campaign groups

A Russian court ordered on Monday that all regional Anti-Corruption Foundation campaign groups, linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, cease their activities, a lawyer for the group said.

The court decision follows a request by prosecutors to label Navalny's network of groups as "extremist."

Navalny ally Leonid Volkov said that the ruling forbids the Anti-Corruption Foundation from publishing anything online, taking part in elections and organizing protests.

Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, is currently being held at a prison camp northeast of Moscow.

Navalny was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had been convalescing for five months after being poisoned by a nerve agent. He blames the poisoning on the Kremlin, but government officials have denied responsibility.

In February, the 44-year-old was sentenced to more than two years in prison over 2014 embezzlement charges which he says are politically motivated.

The opposition politician ended a three-week hunger strike last week after doctors warned him that continuing it would be life threatening.

