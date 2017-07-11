Russia: Several reportedly killed in shooting at kindergarten

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Several people have died after an armed suspect opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region, Russian news agencies reported.
An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing at least three people, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.
The shooter is believed to have then killed himself, according to reports.
More to follow...
jsi/rs (AFP, Reuters)