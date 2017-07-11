 Russia: Several reportedly killed in shooting at kindergarten | News | DW | 26.04.2022

News

Russia: Several reportedly killed in shooting at kindergarten

Several people have died after an armed suspect opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region, Russian news agencies reported.

Breaking News

An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing at least three people, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

The shooter is believed to have then killed himself, according to reports.

More to follow...

jsi/rs (AFP, Reuters)

