Russia: Putin self-isolating after COVID-19 cases in the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is self-isolating but is "absolutely healthy" after cases of the coronavirus were detected in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had tested negative for the coronavirus.

The president was scheduled to attend a regional summit in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe later in the week, but will not attend in person. Putin informed the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rakhmon, in a telephone call.

Tighter controls in the Kremlin

It is unclear who in the Kremlin may have tested positive for COVID-19 at present. The Kremlin says Putin has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Sputnik jab, with his second jab administered in April.

Visitors have pass through disinfection tunnels and journalists covering his engagements have had to be screened multiple times.

The Russian president had several public events on Monday, meeting Russian Paralympians, visiting the ongoing Zapad military exercise and meeting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Moscow.

During his meeting with Paralympians, Putin said he "may have to quarantine soon." State news agency Ria quoted Putin, "A lot of people around are sick."

