Russia: Putin critic Kara-Murza taken to hospital, says wife

Russia: Putin critic Kara-Murza taken to hospital, says wifeJuly 5, 2024
Russian opposition politician and outspoken Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza has been moved to a prison hospital, his wife Evgenia said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.
"Vladimir Kara-Murza was transferred to a prison hospital. His lawyers weren't allowed access to him," she wrote, adding that she was unaware of his condition.
Kara-Murza, 42, is currently serving a 25-year jail sentence for treason in an Omsk prison after he repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urged Western sanctions against Moscow.
His wife says he is suffering from a nerve condition after two poisoning attempts were made against him.
Kara-Murza has both Russian and British passports.
In February, another prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny, died under unclear circumstances in a Siberian penal colony, where he was serving a sentence on corruption charges that were widely seen as politically motivated.
tj/ab (Reuters, AFP)