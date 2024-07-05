  1. Skip to content
Russia: Putin critic Kara-Murza taken to hospital, says wife

July 5, 2024

Prominent Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza has been transferred to a prison hospital, his wife has said. He is serving a 25-year sentence for alleged treason.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hvgu
Vladimir Kara-Murza
Kara-Murza was jailed in April last yearImage: Natalia Kolenikova/AFP/Getty Images

Russian opposition politician and outspoken Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza has been moved to a prison hospital, his wife Evgenia said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

"Vladimir Kara-Murza was transferred to a prison hospital. His lawyers weren't allowed access to him," she wrote, adding that she was unaware of his condition.

Kara-Murza, 42, is currently serving a 25-year jail sentence for treason in an Omsk prison after he repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urged Western sanctions against Moscow.

Bill Browder: 'We're terrified for Kara-Murza's safety'

His wife says he is suffering from a nerve condition after two poisoning attempts were made against him.

Kara-Murza has both Russian and British passports.

In February, another prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny, died under unclear circumstances in a Siberian penal colony, where he was serving a sentence on corruption charges that were widely seen as politically motivated.

tj/ab (Reuters, AFP)

After the death of Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Kara-Murza is Russia's most significant opposition figure. Kara-Murza is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence, on charges critics have said are politically motivated.
