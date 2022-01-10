Russia: Protests against Putin's mobilization

SocietyRussian FederationRussia: Protests against Putin's mobilizationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyRussian FederationEmily Sherwin | Juri Rescheto10/01/2022October 1, 2022Russia's military has called up over 300,000 reservists for duty in its war against Ukraine. But countries bordering Russia report almost 200,000 Russian nationals have crossed since the mobilization was declared. Others are staying and protesting.https://p.dw.com/p/4HMn8Advertisement