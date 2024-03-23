Russia mourns the terror victims of Crocus City Hall

TerrorismRussian FederationRussia mourns the terror victims of Crocus City HallTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTerrorismRussian FederationNita Blake-Persen03/23/2024March 23, 2024Across Russia, people are paying their respects to the victims of a terror attack on a Moscow concert hall. Vladimir Putin and state media linked the attack to Ukraine, even though terror group Islamic State Khorasan has claimed responsibility. https://p.dw.com/p/4e3w5Advertisement