Lavrov and Jaishankar have met five times this year.Image: Sergei Savostyanov/dpa/TASS/picture alliance
TradeRussian Federation
Russia, India mull joint weapons production — Lavrov
14 minutes ago
Moscow and New Delhi are seeking to boost trade ties. India is also one of the few countries not to have criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
https://p.dw.com/p/4JDkK
Advertisement
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he discussed the joint production of modern weapons with his Indian counterpart during talks in Moscow on Tuesday.
It was Lavrov's fifth meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar this year.
"We discussed in detail the state and prospects of military-technical cooperation, including joint production of modern arms," Lavrov said, in comments carried by the TASS news agency, without providing more information.
For decades, India has relied on Russia for its military equipment. Russia is also the fourth-biggest market for Indian pharmaceutical products.
A new Russia to India route
India hails relationship with Moscow
It was Jaishankar's first visit to Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. He was accompanied by senior officials from agriculture, petroleum and natural gas, ports and shipping, finance, chemicals and fertilizer, and trade.
"Russia has been a steady and time-tested partner. Any objective evaluation of our relationship over many decades would confirm that it has actually served both our countries very, very well," Jaishankar said.