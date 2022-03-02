 Can reducing plastic production ease the energy crisis? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 27.09.2022

Environment

Can reducing plastic production ease the energy crisis?

Plastic production relies on oil and gas, yet reducing output has not been put forward as a response to the energy crisis. Until now. A new report says this is the moment for bold action.

Pre-packaged food and drinks displayed in a commercial refrigerator in a convenience store

Reducing food packaging would impact the amount of fuel available for the winter

That our collective relationship with plastic is unhealthy, has been well documented. It's a relationship we have come to take for granted and from which we struggle to move on despite its often toxic nature. 

But it's also one that is little understood.

Findings released today by the global Break Free From Plastic movement and the non-government Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) show the dynamics at play and how using less plastic would leave more energy to heat homes. 

In their study'Winter is coming: plastic has to go', CIEL and Break Free From Plastic, which counts more than 1,900 NGOs among its members, say scaling back on single-use plastics and packaging is a concrete step decision-makers could take to contribute to the overall effort to reduce fossil fuel consumption.

It is, the authors write, time for the EU to "confront the petro-elephant in the room: plastics."

The link between gas, oil and plastic

Derived from fossil fuels, produced in energy-intensive processes, and whether dumped, incinerated or recycled after use, plastics go hand-in-hand with emissions at every stage of their life.  Yet their production in Europe increased from 0.35 to 55 million tons between 1950 and 2020, and plastic is the EU petrochemical industry's largest market.

According to today's report, in 2020 nearly 15% of overall EU gas and 14% of oil consumption was used to make petrochemicals. The majority of that went towards the manufacture of plastics. The findings note, for example, that as much gas was used to make plastics, as was consumed overall by the Netherlands. 

Plastic waste ready to be recycled

Recycling existing products is less energy intensive than making virgin plastics

Equally, the countries that consume the most oil and gas to produce plastics —Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland — are also responsible for 77% of all EU plastic packaging waste.

Against that backdrop and in light of the scramble to source gas from outside Russia, Delphine Levi Alvares, European Coordinator of Break Free From Plastic says it is a serious oversight not to include the sector in the EU's Save Gas for a Safe Winter proposals aimed at securing heat and power across the bloc in the coming months. 

"While families and small businesses are facing skyrocketing energy bills, the petrochemicals industry is wasting scarce resources to produce unnecessary single-use plastic, fueling the EU energy crisis," she said on publication of the study. 

Three birds, one stone

Andy Gheorghiu, a climate campaigner who was involved in the report, says the fact that people are being told to shower cold and heat less while "we continue to feed this monster called the petrochemical and plastic industry with large amounts of oil and gas" reveals a serious disconnect between the expectations on individuals and industry. 

But he also stresses how tackling single-use plastics at this juncture offers a genuine opportunity to "address three crises at once: the plastic crisis, the climate crisis and the energy crisis."

Carrots in a plastic bag next to unpackaged ones

The authors are calling for a ban on unnecessary packaging

The report lays out a raft of recommendations to that end. They include EU states putting a decreasing cap on overall packaging allowed to enter its markets, a limit to the volume of plastics produced globally and a halt to the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure including petrochemical facilities.

The authors also call for ambitious and binding prevention and reuse targets of 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2040 and bans on unnecessary packaging such as single-serving sachets and the wrapping of fruit and vegetables.

Plastic lockdown in Europe?

But Gheorghiu goes a step further. 

"I personally would say now is the time for a lockdown of the plastic industry in Europe." 

In other words, he would like to see an immediate and complete stop of virgin plastic production. At least for the winter. He also advocates for a thorough European-level analysis based on the findings of the report. 

"It should include expanding our research and going through the petrochemical industry and listing what kind of products they are producing to see if they are essential or not."

Plastic sachets of food and hygiene products

An estimated 855 billion plastic sachets were produced in 2018 - they can rarely be reycled

As things stand any such lockdown doesn't appear to be in the offing.

In a statement to DW, press spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said the European Commission was, however, "implementing a comprehensive plan for a transition towards a regenerative economy," which would address "the use of all resources, including fossil fuels for plastics through numerous actions such as legislating."

Though Europe has taken some steps on plastic, including its 2018 strategy, subsequent ban on certain single-use items, and current role in working towards an internationally binding agreement on ending plastic pollution, the report notes that the bloc has yet to take any steps to directly stop the production of new plastic.

Reducing plastic production vs. high energy bills

Gheorghiu hopes that besides highlighting the correlations between the plastic, climate and energy crises, the new research will "kick-start a debate around virgin plastic production and the need to further reduce single-use packaging in Europe."

He is optimistic that the prospect of the coming winter means the findings will resonate with both policy-makers and the general public. 

"I think it is much easier for a politician to implement measures that tackle single-use plastics than it is to implement other measures that tackle things like heating systems in people's homes or that increase energy bills."

Edited by: Sarah Steffen

  • Raden Roro Hendarti arranging her collection of books on her three-wheeler vehicle.

    Indonesia: Exchanging plastic for books

    Small initiative, big impact

    Every weekday, Raden Roro Hendarti loads up her three-wheeler with reading material and drives to the village of Muntang. There she collects trash from the village children, and lends them books in exchange. It's a small initiative that has a big impact, making children in the region more aware of their environment. Plastic waste is a major problem in Indonesia, especially in remote rural areas.

  • Schoolchildren line up to exchange plastic trash for books.

    Indonesia: Exchanging plastic for books

    Plastic exchange

    People rush over as soon as she arrives. A lot of children are already waiting, lining up to get one of her coveted books. These are handed out in exchange for plastic cups, bags, and other trash, which Raden collects on her three-wheeler. She then brings it to her colleagues, who sort it and take it to be recycled or sold on.

  • Raden weighing the trash she picked up from the children that day.

    Indonesia: Exchanging plastic for books

    Kilos of plastic waste

    Raden collects around 100 kilograms (220 lbs) of trash like this every week. "To fight climate change and save the Earth, we also need to deal with our waste," she says. Every day the initiator of the "Trash Library" weighs the plastic she has collected, to maintain an overview and keep a record of how much is gathered over time.

  • Children sitting together in a row, reading.

    Indonesia: Exchanging plastic for books

    Browsing together

    The children love the little mobile library. "When there's too much trash, our environment gets dirtier and dirtier, and it's not healthy. That's why we go looking for trash, so we can use it to borrow books," the children say. Even after school, they're still sitting together, browsing through their reading material.

  • Children in a library, sitting in front of computers.

    Indonesia: Exchanging plastic for books

    Children's books, not video games

    Raden Roro Hendarti is not only happy to be encouraging children to read more. Because of her initiative, they also spend less time playing games online. "Let's establish a culture of learning from an early age to mitigate the damage done by the online world," she says. The problem of children becoming addicted to online gaming has got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Raden Roro Hendarti driving her three-wheeler vehicle along a rural road.

    Indonesia: Exchanging plastic for books

    Mission to improve literacy

    Many schools in Indonesia have been closed for a long time because of the pandemic. This has had serious consequences. A World Bank report warns that more than 80% of young people in Indonesia may be missing out on learning to read to OECD minimum standards. By transporting up to 6,000 books a day in her three-wheeler library, Raden Rodo Hendarti is doing what she can to help.

    Author: Julie Huehnken


In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, a man walks on a mountain of plastic bottles as he carries a sack of them to be sold for recycling after weighing them at the dump in the Dandora slum of Nairobi, Kenya. As the world meets again to tackle the growing threat of climate change, how the continent tackles the growing solid waste produced by its more than 1.2 billion residents, many of them eager consumers in growing economies, is a major question in the fight against climate change. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) |

Plastic: World agrees to tackle the crisis 02.03.2022

The petrochemical industry is pumping out polluting plastic faster than ever. The UN has made a groundbreaking pledge to try to end the "epidemic" of plastic pollution.