 Russia asks its citizens to pay up for the World Cup

Europe

Russia asks its citizens to pay up for the World Cup

Higher taxes, lower pensions: Russian citizens are paying for the privilege of hosting the World Cup with harsh cuts to social benefits. A major financial hangover is set to follow the world's biggest sporting event.

Ruble banknote (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Ducke)

These days, Russians' interest in football outshines everything — including concerns over drastic pension reforms. That's according to the Levada Center, an independent polling organization in Russia. The enthusiasm is understandable: The Russian national team unexpectedly made it all the way to the tournament's quarterfinals before exiting with a loss to Croatia on penalties.

Yet, even the departure of the Sbornaya has not dampened the mood of Russian fans. Rather than frustration, Russia has been gripped by a mood of thankfulness for the team, which gave everything it had throughout the tournament.

But all of that will end when the World Cup wraps up on July 15. The international fans will head home and Russians will once again be confronted with the struggles of everyday life. At that point, unpopular government reforms that threaten the already-tanking prosperity of Russian citizens will likely come back into focus.   

Higher taxes, slower growth

No one expects dynamic growth from the Russian economy for 2018. The government's Ministry of Economic Development has trimmed its prognosis for growth for the year from 2.2 percent to 1.9 percent of GDP. And the economy is slated to slow further still in 2019: Official estimates are currently at 1.4 percent. One obvious reason for that negative trend was the government's decision to raise the country's value added tax (VAT). Russia's parliament, the Duma, passed the proposal on its first reading. Thus, VAT is scheduled to increase from 18 percent to 20 percent, effective January 1, 2019.

Watch video 01:32
Now live
01:32 mins.

Moscow's Red Square goes green

The Ministry of Economic Development itself has even said that the hike will be a drag on growth and will speed inflation. The situation is made all the worse by the fact that wages have been stagnating for the last four years. Nevertheless, the move promises to add some 620 billion rubles, or roughly €8.4 billion ($9.9 billion), to Russian state coffers next year alone. That is a sum comparable to the total amount spent on hosting the World Cup. Official statistics say the tournament cost Russia some €9.21 billion.

Delayed retirement a boon for the state

But the reforms don't end there. While fans were busy watching the World Cup kick off, the Russian government announced another financial burden for citizens by raising retirement ages across the board — from 60 up to 65 for men and from 55 up to 63 for women. The plan offered few details, only that the age would be raised incrementally: from 2019 until 2028 for men and by 2034 for women.

Read more: World Cup: I sublet my Moscow apartment to football fans

One supporter of the plan, Alexei Kudin, the supposedly liberal leader of the Accounts Chamber of Russia, estimates that raising the retirement age will mean the Russian government will see income increases totaling as much as 100 billion rubles annually between 2019 and 2024. Russian Labor Minister Maxim Topilin has promised that a portion of that money will be used to increase pension benefits. Russian pension payouts currently average about €200 a month.

Protest in Russia against raising the retirement age (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/D. Feoktistov)

The decision to raise the retirement age in Russia sparked protests earlier this month

The government's reform plans have been rather unenthusiastically received by citizens and as a result the popularity of President Vladimir Putin and other leading politicians has dropped considerably. That is one reason observers believe the reforms will be watered down as they make their way through the Duma before becoming law.

Higher prices already being charged

The changes to retirement age and the VAT would most likely have happened with or without the World Cup. But Russian citizens are already paying higher prices for other services, including acquiring government-issued documents. Previously, a citizen had to pay about €50 for a passport; now they cost €70. A driver's license cost less than €30 until recently; now the price is more than €40.

Moreover, additional costs paid out centrally to formerly state-run corporations will also be going up by an average of 4 percent.

Karikatur Das Rentenalter in Russland wird angehoben

Why is Putin pushing up the pension age? 04.07.2018

Politicians are notorious for saving disappointing news for otherwise busy days. And just as the football World Cup rolled round, the Russian government announced a sweeping pension reform, pushing up the official retirement age. But opposition is already gathering.

Russland - Proteste gegen die Erhöhung des Rentenalters

Russians outraged by pension reform plan 03.07.2018

Tens of thousands of Russians have been protesting against a government pension reform proposal that includes raising the retirement age for both men and women. DW's Miodrag Soric reports from Moscow.

Russland WM 2018 Argentinien gegen Kroatien | Derweil in Zagreb

Football scandal casts shadow on Croatia's summer fairy tale 11.07.2018

Croatia is euphoric after the country's run to the last four of the World Cup. But problems are being ignored, including scandals surrounding the stars of the national team. Any criticism is considered unpatriotic.

