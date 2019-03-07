Roundup a 'factor' in California man's cancer, jury rules

A US jury concluded on Tuesday that the Roundup weed killer was a "substantial factor" incausing cancer in a 70-year-old California man.

The trial is another landmark case linking glyphosate in Roundup to the development of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The trial:

The San Francisco jury came to a unanimous verdict

However, it has yet to find Bayer liable for the herbicide

Now the trial will enter a second phase

The plaintiff's lawyers may now present evidence showing Monsanto's efforts to sway scientists and influence regulators

