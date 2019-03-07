 Roundup a ′factor′ in California man′s cancer, jury rules | News | DW | 19.03.2019

News

Roundup a 'factor' in California man's cancer, jury rules

Manufacturer Monsanto, owned by Germany's Bayer, has rejected claims that its flagship herbicide contains a cancer-causing agent.

Roundup weed killer

A US jury concluded on Tuesday that the Roundup weed killer was a "substantial factor" incausing cancer in a 70-year-old California man.

The trial is another landmark case linking glyphosate in Roundup to the development of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read more: Germany sets new restrictions on glyphosate

The trial:

  • The San Francisco jury came to a unanimous verdict
  • However, it has yet to find Bayer liable for the herbicide
  • Now the trial will enter a second phase
  • The plaintiff's lawyers may now present evidence showing Monsanto's efforts to sway scientists and influence regulators

Read more: Did Monsanto know its weed killer could be deadly to people?

More to follow…

ls/rt (AP, Reuters)

