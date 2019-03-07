Roundup a 'factor' in California man's cancer, jury rules

Manufacturer Monsanto, owned by Germany's Bayer, has rejected claims that its flagship herbicide contains a cancer-causing agent.
A US jury concluded on Tuesday that the Roundup weed killer was a "substantial factor" incausing cancer in a 70-year-old California man.
The trial is another landmark case linking glyphosate in Roundup to the development of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
The trial:
