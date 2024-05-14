Roman Polanski: French court acquits director in libel trial

The filmmaker had accused British actress Charlotte Lewis of lying when she claimed he had raped her as a teen. At issue was not whether the rape had taken place but whether Polanski had abused his right to free speech.

A Paris court on Tuesday acquitted filmmaker Roman Polanski in a defamation case brought by British actress Charlotte Lewis.

Lewis had claimed that Polanski raped her in the 1980s when she was a teen. Polanski refuted the accusation in a 2019 interview, telling the French magazine Paris Match, "The basic quality of a good liar is an excellent memory."

The court said that it was not ruling on the veracity of Lewis's claims but whether Polanski had exceeded the limits of his right to free speech.

Polanski, who lives in Switzerland, did not attend the trial.

What Charlotte Lewis said about the Polanski verdict

Lewis had a minor role in the Oscar-winning director's 1986 release "Pirates," In 2010, she said Polanski had raped her in his apartment in 1983 when she was 16. She did not report the alleged crime at the time it occurred.

She did so, however, after Polanski called the accusations a "heinous lie." Polanski also quoted a statement attributed to Lewis in which she told a tabloid newspaper that she had "wanted to be his mistress."

Lewis disputed the accuracy of the quote.

Speaking outside the courtroom, the actress said: "I feel sad and let down. It's a sad day for women and men. But it's not over. We are going to appeal."

More to come…

