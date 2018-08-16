 Mixed emotions as Roman Polanski turns 85 | Film | DW | 17.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Mixed emotions as Roman Polanski turns 85

The Polish director has had a career spanning nearly six decades. But can his professional work be considered without reflecting on his controversial private life?

  • A still from Knife in the Water (picture alliance/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Knife in the Water (1962)

    A woman and a man tightly embrace on a yacht, but looks can be deceiving. Made in Poland in 1962, Polanski's first full-length feature film tells of a dramatic love triangle. The concept of creating human conflict in the smallest of spaces, charged with eroticism, would go on to be a regular feature of his later films.

  • Catherine Deneuve in Repulsion (imago/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Repulsion (1965)

    Three years later, Polanski moved west for his second film. The psychological thriller Repulsion stars a young Catherine Deneuve in a London apartment on the verge of madness. Using many elements of the horror movie genre, the film reveals the desperation of a young woman who was likely sexually abused by her father when she was little.

  • Dance of the Vampires (picture alliance)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Dance of the Vampires (1967)

    Also made in England but more of a box office hit was Dance of the Vampires, known in the US as The Fearless Vampire Killers. Playing around with elements from the then-popular vampire genre, Polanski gave it a more cheerful twist. Unlike in Repulsion or the subsequent Rosemary's Baby, the director gave audiences a liberating laugh and took a lead role himself.

  • Still from Rosemary's Baby (Film: Rosemaries Baby) (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Rosemary's Baby (1968)

    When the psychological thriller Rosemary's Baby hit theaters, cinemagoers were given little to laugh about. The story tells of a childless couple, played by Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes, who move into a New York apartment that seems to hold a horrid secret. Rosemary's Baby has been described as a "frightening tale of satanism and pregnancy that is even more disturbing than it sounds."

  • Still from Chinatown (Film: Chinatown) (imago/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Chinatown (1974)

    After a failed adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth and the failed comedy What?, Chinatown was a flawless cinematic masterpiece. With a standout performance from Jack Nicholson, the 1974 detective film is both a nod to film noir and a development of the crime-mystery genre. It also penetrates deep into the psyche of American society.

  • Still from The Tenant (Imago/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    The Tenant (1976)

    Polanski's next hit, The Tenant, saw him return to the theme of one of his earlier films. This time it's a man struck by delusions within the four walls of his Paris apartment. Once again, Polanski proved his excellent acting abilities, playing the tenant himself, joined by the French actress Isabelle Adjani.

  • Nastassja Kinski in Tess (picture alliance/dpa/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Tess (1979)

    Polanski's adaptation of a classic piece of English literature came as a surprise to his fans. Based on the 1891 novel by Thomas Hardy, Tess was an opulent cinematic experience featuring many classic Polanski themes in a new guise. "I'm not looking for originality, I'm looking for more simplicity," the director said of his work then.

  • Still from The Pianist (imago stock&people)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    The Pianist (2002)

    The movie world was astonished when Polanski first presented The Pianist at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. The story of the Polish pianist and composer Władysław Szpilman, who survives the Nazi-era Warsaw Ghetto, was also a reflection of Polanski's own life as a child in the Krakow ghetto for Jews. The Pianist won the Palm D'or and several Oscars.

  • Still from The Ghost Writer 2010 (AP)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    The Ghost Writer (2010)

    The Ghost Writer again showed Polanski's cinematic mastery. Starring Pierce Brosnan and Ewan McGregor and based on a novel by Richard Harris, the elegant thriller is set on an island off the US East Coast. Polanski shot much of the film in Germany.

  • Bildergalerie Roman Polanski 80. Geburtstag (Film: Der Gott des Gemetzels) (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Carnage (2011)

    Soon after, Carnage also proved to be another Polanski masterpiece. Although the plot, taken from a play by the successful author Yasmina Reza, plays out almost exclusively in an apartment building, Polanski once again unleashed a breathtaking drama about human division and passion.

    Author: Jochen Kürten


  • A still from Knife in the Water (picture alliance/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Knife in the Water (1962)

    A woman and a man tightly embrace on a yacht, but looks can be deceiving. Made in Poland in 1962, Polanski's first full-length feature film tells of a dramatic love triangle. The concept of creating human conflict in the smallest of spaces, charged with eroticism, would go on to be a regular feature of his later films.

  • Catherine Deneuve in Repulsion (imago/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Repulsion (1965)

    Three years later, Polanski moved west for his second film. The psychological thriller Repulsion stars a young Catherine Deneuve in a London apartment on the verge of madness. Using many elements of the horror movie genre, the film reveals the desperation of a young woman who was likely sexually abused by her father when she was little.

  • Dance of the Vampires (picture alliance)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Dance of the Vampires (1967)

    Also made in England but more of a box office hit was Dance of the Vampires, known in the US as The Fearless Vampire Killers. Playing around with elements from the then-popular vampire genre, Polanski gave it a more cheerful twist. Unlike in Repulsion or the subsequent Rosemary's Baby, the director gave audiences a liberating laugh and took a lead role himself.

  • Still from Rosemary's Baby (Film: Rosemaries Baby) (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Rosemary's Baby (1968)

    When the psychological thriller Rosemary's Baby hit theaters, cinemagoers were given little to laugh about. The story tells of a childless couple, played by Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes, who move into a New York apartment that seems to hold a horrid secret. Rosemary's Baby has been described as a "frightening tale of satanism and pregnancy that is even more disturbing than it sounds."

  • Still from Chinatown (Film: Chinatown) (imago/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Chinatown (1974)

    After a failed adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth and the failed comedy What?, Chinatown was a flawless cinematic masterpiece. With a standout performance from Jack Nicholson, the 1974 detective film is both a nod to film noir and a development of the crime-mystery genre. It also penetrates deep into the psyche of American society.

  • Still from The Tenant (Imago/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    The Tenant (1976)

    Polanski's next hit, The Tenant, saw him return to the theme of one of his earlier films. This time it's a man struck by delusions within the four walls of his Paris apartment. Once again, Polanski proved his excellent acting abilities, playing the tenant himself, joined by the French actress Isabelle Adjani.

  • Nastassja Kinski in Tess (picture alliance/dpa/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Tess (1979)

    Polanski's adaptation of a classic piece of English literature came as a surprise to his fans. Based on the 1891 novel by Thomas Hardy, Tess was an opulent cinematic experience featuring many classic Polanski themes in a new guise. "I'm not looking for originality, I'm looking for more simplicity," the director said of his work then.

  • Still from The Pianist (imago stock&people)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    The Pianist (2002)

    The movie world was astonished when Polanski first presented The Pianist at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. The story of the Polish pianist and composer Władysław Szpilman, who survives the Nazi-era Warsaw Ghetto, was also a reflection of Polanski's own life as a child in the Krakow ghetto for Jews. The Pianist won the Palm D'or and several Oscars.

  • Still from The Ghost Writer 2010 (AP)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    The Ghost Writer (2010)

    The Ghost Writer again showed Polanski's cinematic mastery. Starring Pierce Brosnan and Ewan McGregor and based on a novel by Richard Harris, the elegant thriller is set on an island off the US East Coast. Polanski shot much of the film in Germany.

  • Bildergalerie Roman Polanski 80. Geburtstag (Film: Der Gott des Gemetzels) (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Carnage (2011)

    Soon after, Carnage also proved to be another Polanski masterpiece. Although the plot, taken from a play by the successful author Yasmina Reza, plays out almost exclusively in an apartment building, Polanski once again unleashed a breathtaking drama about human division and passion.

    Author: Jochen Kürten


The past is always catching up with Roman Polanski. Many members of his family, including his mother, were murdered by the Nazi regime. Polanksi himself only just escaped a similar fate. The next tragedy to befall him was the brutal murder of his heavily pregnant wife, the actress Sharon Tate, in 1969.

Then Polanski went from victim to perpetrator. In 1977 he was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor, but fled the United States before the final sentence was handed down. He has since been accused of assault by several more women.

Read more: Oscars Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski

60 years of film

Plenty has been written about Polanski over the years: about his private life, his Polish roots, his French homeland, his relationship to the United States, and of course his films.

During a career spanning nearly 60 years, the director made some 20 feature films and several shorts, back in the early years. He has even cropped up here and there in acting roles and has also strayed, if seldom, into the theatre and opera world.

While some of his more recent films, such as this year's movie adaptation of Based on a True Story, have fallen somewhat flat, he still counts several "masterworks" among his titles, like the psychological thriller Rosemary's Baby or crime mystery Chinatown.

Roman Polanski's wife rejects Oscars' Academy invite over husband's expulsion

Controversial figure

There is no doubt that the director has a huge body of work behind him as a noted film director – but is it really possible to consider this professional achievement without reflecting on the man's complicated past and controversial present? A similar debate is currently surrounding Woody Allen – the hugely successful Hollywood director who has been accused of sexual assaulting his step-daughter.

Polanski himself said in an interview in 1986 that every film is a kind of "psychoanalysis" that "reflects the soul of the director."

DW recommends

Polanski threatens to sue Academy

Film director Roman Polanski has threatened the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization responsible for the Oscars, with a lawsuit after being expelled from the organization last week. (09.05.2018)  

Roman Polanski's wife rejects Oscars' Academy invite over husband's expulsion

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled the acclaimed European film director in May over a 1977 statutory rape conviction. His wife, Emmanuelle Seigner, says the Academy showed "insufferable hypocrisy." (08.07.2018)  

Polanski dodges investigation into teen rape in Switzerland

Swiss prosecutors say the statute of limitations prevents them from charging Roman Polanski with the rape of a minor in 1972. Renate Langer is the fourth woman to say the director sexually assaulted her in her teens. (08.11.2017)  

New investigation into Roman Polanski over sex crime allegations

An investigation has been opened into claims by an artist that director Roman Polanski sexually molested her as a child; the allegations are at least the sixth in a series of accusations lodged against the filmmaker. (13.12.2017)  

Woody Allen rejects daughter's child molestation allegations

Woody Allen's estranged, adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has revived claims that he sexually assaulted her as a 7-year-old girl. The prolific filmmaker, now 82, has disclaimed the graphic accusations as "cynical." (19.01.2018)  

Oscars Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski

The actor and the director were ineligible for membership for violating the Academy's revised standards of conduct, which were adopted in the wake of the Weinstein scandal. Both were found guilty of sexual misconduct. (03.05.2018)  

Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

The French-Polish director turns 85 on Saturday. Though his life is overshadowed by scandals and tragedies, he's considered one of the most influential filmmakers in cinematic history. (17.08.2018)  

Related content

Roman Polanski Dreharbeiten Der Pianist

Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films 17.08.2018

The French-Polish director turns 85 on Saturday. Though his life is overshadowed by scandals and tragedies, he's considered one of the most influential filmmakers in cinematic history.

Projekt Deutsch Unterwegs Goethe-Institut Istanbul EINSCHRÄNKUNG

Don't instrumentalize culture, says Goethe-Institut president 03.08.2018

Promoting German culture and language worldwide, Germany's renowned Goethe-Institut currently faces major chances and challenges.

Together! Die neue Architektur der Gemeinschaft Ausstellung Vitra Design Museum

Free love and women: The sexual revolution 50 years on 17.08.2018

In West Germany in the late 1960s, young people were demanding change – social, cultural and sexual change. What sparked the sexual revolution and what does it mean for women today?

Film

Roman Polanski (Imago/E Press Photo/L. Guerin)

Mixed emotions as Roman Polanski turns 85

The Polish director has had a career spanning nearly six decades. But can his professional work be considered without reflecting on his controversial private life?  

Books

British author V.S. Naipaul

Nobel Prize-winning author V. S. Naipaul dies at 85

V.S. Naipaul, the Nobel Prize-winning British author who analyzed postcolonialism, has died in London. The Trinidad-born son of an Indian civil servant and Oxford graduate wrote the best-seller A House for Mr. Biswas. 

Music

Aretha Franklin (AP)

The Queen of Soul and her life's work

"Respect" was Aretha Franklin's first No. 1, but just one of a hundred hits from a career that spanned six decades. Following her death on Thursday, aged 76, DW remembers the Grammy Award winner's most outstanding songs. 

Arts

Deutschland Ruhrtriennale 2018 | Szene aus der Produktion The Head and The Load (Stella Olivier)

'Anti-Semitic' BDS controversy overshadows German music festival

Migration is in focus at this year's Ruhrtriennale in western Germany. The experimental program with a premiere by a Syrian director is attractive, but Young Fathers' support of the BDS movement has caused rumblings. 

Digital Culture

Historic record turntable in a darkened room with mirrors conjures up a club atmosphere at the exhibition Nineties Berlin (nineties berlin)

Taking visitors back to "Nineties Berlin"

What went on in Berlin in the 90s? An exhibition in the city's storied "Alte Münze" has the answers. 

Lifestyle

Zero euro bank note (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

Tourists snap up 'zero euro' bills with Karl Marx's image

Karl Marx-themed mugs, stickers, magnets and pens do well at the tourism office in the German city of Trier. But a new item, released earlier this year to mark the philosopher's 200th birthday, is the really big hit. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  