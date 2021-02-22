Woody Allen is an American comedian, writer, filmmaker whose career has spanned more than six decades.

His first screenplay was for "What's New, Pussycat?", released in 1965. Since then, Woody Allen has written and directed more than 45 feature films. Some of the most notable include "Annie Hall" (1977), "Manhattan" (1979), "Hannah and Her Sisters" (1986), "Crimes and Misdemeanors" (1989), "Stardust Memories" (1980), "The Purple Rose of Cairo" (1985), and "Match Point" (2005). Nominated numerous times, Allen won four Academy Awards. Also a clarinet player, he has for decades been a fixture on jazz scene, too, having performed extensively with his New Orleans Jazz Band.