Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski, born in 1933, is a renowned French-Polish director. In the 1960s, his films "Rosemary's Baby" and "Dance of the Vampires" made him world famous.

Roman Polanski has received numerous awards, among them the Palme d'Or of the Cannes Film Festival, as well as two Oscars, for his Holocaust film "The Pianist" (2002). Of Jewish origin, Polanski was persecuted by the Nazis, but in 1943, he managed to flee from the Krakow ghetto. In 1963, he emigrated to the US. In 1977, he was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. Subsequently, he fled to France and became a French citizen. He has never returned to the US since, where he still faces charges.

Oscar-winning film director Roman Polanski attends the Righteous Among the Nations Awards ceremony at the the Upper Silesian Jews House of Remembrance in Gliwice, southern Poland, 15 October 2020. Roman Polanski came to Poland for the awarding ceremony of the Righteous Among the Nations award to a descendant of a Polish couple who hid him during the Holocaust. In 2019, the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem announced the recognition of the Polish couple Jan and Stefania Buchala, rescuers of Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski, as Righteous Among the Nations. The award, given to individuals who selflessly risked their lives to save Jews from the Nazis, presented to the couple's grandson Stanislaw Buchala. |

Couple who sheltered Jewish filmmaker Roman Polanski during World War II named 'Righteous Among the Nations' 19.10.2020

A non-Jewish couple who risked their lives to help shelter Jewish filmmaker Roman Polanski during World War II have posthumously been named 'Righteous among the Nations' by Israel's World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

Cocktail für eine Leiche (Originaltitel: Rope, zu deutsch „Seil“ oder „Strick“ in Anspielung auf das Mordwerkzeug zu Beginn) ist ein Spielfilm von Alfred Hitchcock aus dem Jahr 1948. Das Kriminal-Drama basiert auf dem Theaterstück Party für eine Leiche (Rope) von Patrick Hamilton.

Deserted island or phone booth: Films with a claustrophobic bent 19.04.2020

After weeks of the coronavirus shutdown, many are wondering: What happens when people are confined to a defined, perhaps very small, space? Movie fans have the answer. Here's a selection by DW's film buff, Jochen Kürten.
28.02.2020, Frankreich, Paris: Demonstranten protestieren vor dem Gebäude in dem der Cesar-Filmpreis verliehen wird gegen die mehrfache Nominierung des polnisch-französischen Regisseurs Polanski. Gegen Polanski wurden vor seiner Nominierung neue Vergewaltigungsvorwürfe laut. Foto: Julien Mattia/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Roman Polanski derided as he wins best director at France’s Cesar Awards 29.02.2020

The announcement was met with boos and walkouts among the audience. The French-Polish director has been plagued with sexual abuse accusations.
29.11.2019 *** Roman Polanski holds flowers after receiving a 'Zloty Glan' award before a screening of his latest movie 'An Officer and a Spy' during Cinergia Film Festival in Lodz, Poland on 29 November, 2019. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Roman Polanski cancels visit to Polish film school over protests 30.11.2019

The French-Polish director called off the appearance after some students objected to his presence over several sexual abuse allegations. Polanski fled the US in 1978 while awaiting sentencing in a rape case.
JOKER 2019 de Todd Phillips Joaquin Phoenix. d apres le personnage cree par Bill Finger, Bob Kane et Jerry Robinson based on the character created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane & Jerry Robinson Warner Bros. - BRON Studios - Village Roadshow Pictures - DC Comics - DC Entertainment - Creative Wealth Media Finance - Joint Effort PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY JOKER (2019) 53 NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG & REDAKTIONELLE BUCHCOVER NUR IM KONTEXT DER FILMBERICHTERSTATTUNG!

'Joker' wins best film at Venice Film Festival 07.09.2019

The dark drama that details the transformation of one of Batman's most notorious villains got the top nod in Venice. Roman Polanski's "J'accuse" came in second, as organizers faced criticism for its inclusion.
ARCHIV - Schauspielerin Catherine Deneuve kommt am 14.02.2017 während der 67. Internationalen Filmfestspiele zur Premiere des Films Sage femme. (zu dpa #MeToo-Debatte: Frauen um Deneuve fürchten um sexuelle Freiheit vom 09.01.2018) Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Beautiful but aloof: Catherine Deneuve turns 75 21.10.2018

The French actress has worked with greats likes Luis Bunuel and Roman Polanski, often playing bourgeois women who teeter on the edge. Celebrated as one of Europe's best actresses, she is not without controversy.

Avant Premiere de D apres une histoire vraie a la cinematheque Francaise a Paris. Photo: Laurent Guerin / E Press Photo Roman Polanski Paris France PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 557868

Mixed emotions as Roman Polanski turns 85 17.08.2018

The Polish director has had a career spanning nearly six decades. But can his professional work be considered without reflecting on his controversial private life?

Mit einem Megafon dirigiert Regisseur Roman Polanski eine Einstellung des Holocaust-Films Der Pianist (aufgenommen 2001), für den er 2003 den Oscar als bester Regisseur erhielt. Am 18. August 2003 wird der in Paris geborene Sohn polnischer Eltern 70 Jahre alt. Bekannt wurde Polanski durch die Horrorfilme Tanz der Vampire (1966) und Rosemary's Baby (1968). Weitere Erfolge wurden Chinatown (1974), Tess (1980) und Frantic (1988). 1968 heiratete er in zweiter Ehe Sharon Tate, die während ihrer Schwangerschaft 1969 von der Charles-Manson-Bande ermordet wurde. Um einer Verurteilung wegen Sex mit einer Minderjährigen zu entgehen, floh Polanski 1977 aus den USA. 1989 heiratete er zum dritten Mal: Mit der französischen Schauspielerin Seigner hat er zwei Kinder.

Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films 17.08.2018

The French-Polish director turns 85 on Saturday. Though his life is overshadowed by scandals and tragedies, he's considered one of the most influential filmmakers in cinematic history.

***Archivbild*** CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Actress Emmanuelle Seigner attends the Based On A True Story press conference during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Roman Polanski's wife rejects Oscars' Academy invite over husband's expulsion 08.07.2018

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled the acclaimed European film director in May over a 1977 statutory rape conviction. His wife, Emmanuelle Seigner, says the Academy showed "insufferable hypocrisy."
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 02: Roman Polanski attends the 'D'apres une histoire vraie' premiere at the 13th Zurich Film Festival on October 2, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. The Zurich Film Festival 2017 will take place from September 28 until October 8. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Polanski threatens to sue Academy 09.05.2018

Film director Roman Polanski has threatened the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization responsible for the Oscars, with a lawsuit after being expelled from the organization last week.
Roman Polanski Bill Cosby Bildkombo

Oscars Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski 03.05.2018

The actor and the director were ineligible for membership for violating the Academy's revised standards of conduct, which were adopted in the wake of the Weinstein scandal. Both were found guilty of sexual misconduct.
Avant Premiere de D apres une histoire vraie a la cinematheque Francaise a Paris. Photo: Laurent Guerin / E Press Photo Roman Polanski Paris France PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 557868

New investigation into Roman Polanski over sex crime allegations 13.12.2017

An investigation has been opened into claims by an artist that director Roman Polanski sexually molested her as a child; the allegations are at least the sixth in a series of accusations lodged against the filmmaker.
Bildnummer: 55127312 Datum: 06.05.2000 Copyright: imago/EntertainmentPictures 2000 - The Virgin Suicides - Movie Set May 06, 2000; Hollywood, CA, USA; Leslie Hayman, Kirsten Dunst, A.J. Cook, Chelse Swain in Sofia Coppola s The Virgin Suicides . !ACHTUNG NUTZUNG NUR BEI FILMTITEL-NENNUNG! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY People Entertainment Film kbdig 2000 quer Bildnummer 55127312 Date 06 05 2000 Copyright Imago EntertainmentPictures 2000 The Virgin suicides Movie Set May 06 2000 Hollywood Approx USA Leslie Hayman Kirsten Vapor a J Cook Chelse Swain in Sofia Coppola S The Virgin suicides Regard Use only at FILMTITEL ANSWER PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY Celebrities Entertainment Film Kbdig 2000 horizontal

KINO favorites: 7 great directing debuts 24.11.2017

The no-budget thriller that put Christopher Nolan on the road to "Batman," Ridley Scott's forgotten period drama and Steven Spielberg's humble beginnings with a monster truck: These first films launched stellar careers.

Kurz und schmerzlos | Verwendung weltweit

KINO Favorites: 7 great directorial debuts 24.11.2017

These low budget productions launched stellar careers: DW's KINO team picks its seven favorite director's first films.
French-Polish film director Roman Polanski (R) is pictured during a break in a hearing at the regional court in Krakow on February 25, 2015. The court is to decide whether to extradite the Oscar-winning director to the United States for sentencing on charges that he raped a 13-year-old girl in 1977. AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI (Photo credit should read JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Polanski dodges investigation into teen rape in Switzerland 08.11.2017

Swiss prosecutors say the statute of limitations prevents them from charging Roman Polanski with the rape of a minor in 1972. Renate Langer is the fourth woman to say the director sexually assaulted her in her teens.
Roman Polanski attends a press conference after the announcement at the regional court in Krakow on October 30, 2015 not to extradite him to the United States to face sentencing for raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. AFP PHOTO/JANEK SKARZYNSKI (Photo credit should read JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Roman Polanski under new investigation by Swiss police over rape charges 04.10.2017

Police are investigating rape allegations against Roman Polanski after an actress filed charges against him for an alleged assault over 40 years ago. It is the fourth time the director has been accused of sexual assault.
