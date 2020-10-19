Roman Polanski, born in 1933, is a renowned French-Polish director. In the 1960s, his films "Rosemary's Baby" and "Dance of the Vampires" made him world famous.

Roman Polanski has received numerous awards, among them the Palme d'Or of the Cannes Film Festival, as well as two Oscars, for his Holocaust film "The Pianist" (2002). Of Jewish origin, Polanski was persecuted by the Nazis, but in 1943, he managed to flee from the Krakow ghetto. In 1963, he emigrated to the US. In 1977, he was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. Subsequently, he fled to France and became a French citizen. He has never returned to the US since, where he still faces charges.