Roman Polanski, born in 1933, is a renowned French-Polish director. In the 1960s, his films "Rosemary's Baby" and "Dance of the Vampires" made him world famous.
Roman Polanski has received numerous awards, among them the Palme d'Or of the Cannes Film Festival, as well as two Oscars, for his Holocaust film "The Pianist" (2002). Of Jewish origin, Polanski was persecuted by the Nazis, but in 1943, he managed to flee from the Krakow ghetto. In 1963, he emigrated to the US. In 1977, he was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. Subsequently, he fled to France and became a French citizen. He has never returned to the US since, where he still faces charges.
A non-Jewish couple who risked their lives to help shelter Jewish filmmaker Roman Polanski during World War II have posthumously been named 'Righteous among the Nations' by Israel's World Holocaust Remembrance Center.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled the acclaimed European film director in May over a 1977 statutory rape conviction. His wife, Emmanuelle Seigner, says the Academy showed "insufferable hypocrisy."
Police are investigating rape allegations against Roman Polanski after an actress filed charges against him for an alleged assault over 40 years ago. It is the fourth time the director has been accused of sexual assault.