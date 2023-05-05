Rohingya women fight to be heard

What does it mean to live as a Rohingya woman in the world's largest refugee camp in Bangladesh? In a country that doesn't want you. In a community that oppresses you. In a camp where abductions are commonplace.

They are stateless, forbidden to work, do not attend regular schools and may only leave the camp with special permission. Frustration, unaddressed trauma and the steadily increasing threat from militant groups are making the situation of Rohingya women in refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, almost unbearable. In contrast to the men, they have few opportunities. Getting an education, moving around the camp and even going to the toilets poses a safety risk. But there are women still seizing the opportunity for education that is offered to them in the camp - despite the resistance they face in this male-dominated society. A Report by Birgitta Schülke, Naomi Conrad and Arafatul Islam.