Rohingya women fight to be heard

Birgitta Schülke | Naomi Conrad | Arafatul Islam
1 hour ago

What does it mean to live as a Rohingya woman in the world's largest refugee camp in Bangladesh? In a country that doesn't want you. In a community that oppresses you. In a camp where abductions are commonplace.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T0g1

They are stateless, forbidden to work, do not attend regular schools and may only leave the camp with special permission. Frustration, unaddressed trauma and the steadily increasing threat from militant groups are making the situation of Rohingya women in refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, almost unbearable. In contrast to the men, they have few opportunities. Getting an education, moving around the camp and even going to the toilets poses a safety risk. But there are women still seizing the opportunity for education that is offered to them in the camp - despite the resistance they face in this male-dominated society. A Report by Birgitta Schülke, Naomi Conrad and Arafatul Islam.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

