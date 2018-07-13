 Revolutionary evidence proves bread existed before agriculture | News | DW | 16.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Revolutionary evidence proves bread existed before agriculture

The discovery at a 14,500-year-old site in Jordan shows that bread is at least 5,000 years older than previously thought. Scientists had thought that bread was not invented until after humans began farming.

Detail Brot (picture-alliance/CTK/digifoodstock)

New archeological evidence uncovered in northeastern Jordan has proven that humans made flatbread baked in a stone some 14,500 years ago – millennia before the development of agricultural. According to the findings detailed on Monday, the Natufian culture of the eastern Mediterranean achieved this cultural milestone long before the time scientists thought.

"The presence of bread at a site of this age is exceptional," said University of Copenhagen postdoctoral researcher Amaia Arranz-Otaegui, leader author of the paper explaining the find in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"We now have to assess whether there was a relationship between bread production and the origins of agriculture," she added. "It is possible that bread may have provided an incentive for people to take up plant cultivation and farming, if it became a desirable or much-sought-after food."

Natufian culture developed in what is present-day Israel, Jordan, Syria and the Palestinian territories between around 12,500 and 9,500 B.C. They founded the city of Jericho, which may be the oldest city in the world.

Previously, the oldest known sample of bread had been found at 9,100-year-old site in Turkey.

Watch video 42:34
Now live
42:34 mins.

DocFilm - Secrets of the Stone Age - Part 1: From Hunters to Farmers

Bread revolutionized the human diet

According to the study, however, the charred remains found in Jordan appear to be an anomaly and there is no evidence to suggest that Natufians ate bread regularly.

The study's co-author Tobias Richter emphasized the significance of bread to the development of human nutrition.

"Bread provides us with an important source of carbohydrates and nutrients, including B vitamins, iron and magnesium, as well as fiber," Richter said.

The scientists have already reproduced the bread according to the ancient recipe. Arranz-Otaegui described the results as "gritty and salty."

es/ (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Archeologists in Egypt discover massive statue of pharaoh Ramses II in Cairo slum

A German-Egyptian archaeological team has unearthed an 8-meter colossus depicting one of ancient Egypt's most powerful pharaohs. The statue was found in the working class Cairo neighborhood of al-Matariya. (11.03.2017)  

Ata, Ötzi and Tutankhamun: What's so fascinating about mummies?

Mummies tell us stories of past times, with some going as far back as thousands of years ago. But how does mummification work? And what are the world's most famous mummies? (26.03.2018)  

2,000-year-old burial complex discovered near Sea of Galilee

Israeli construction workers unearthed a cave in Tiberias which was likely a family burial space from Roman times. (11.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

DocFilm - Secrets of the Stone Age - Part 1: From Hunters to Farmers  

Related content

Jordanien Proteste

Jordan faces dire straits as anti-austerity protests widen 04.06.2018

After planned tax hikes and the abolition of bread subsidies caused massive protests, Jordan's government is being reshuffled. But that won't be enough to revive the country's foreign aid-reliant economy, experts warn.

Hani Al-Mulki Premierminister von Jordanien

Jordan's Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigns amid protests 04.06.2018

Jordan's embattled prime minister has reportedly stepped down from his post during a meeting with King Abdullah II. The move follows days of anti-government protests that were sparked by anger over economic policies.

Omar Razzaz

Jordan's king appoints Omar Razzaz as new prime minister to defuse protests 05.06.2018

Jordan's King Abdullah has appointed a new prime minister amid ongoing public protests against IMF-backed economic reforms. The move comes a day after former premier Hani Mulki stepped down from his post.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 