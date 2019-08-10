Retaliatory Israeli strikes 'kill three Palestinians' in Gaza

At least three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in northern Gaza, the Palestinian officials said on Sunday.

Israeli soldiers reportedly targeted Palestinian militants in Gaza after three rockets were fired at the border region in southern Israel Saturday evening, the second such attack in 24 hours.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Israeli military said it targeted "armed suspects" along the barrier that separates Israel from Gaza.

"We just identified a number of armed suspects from Gaza approaching the security fence with Israel. We fired towards them," the army said.

Two of the projectiles had been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system, the army added.

Israel and Hams have fought three wars since 2008. There have been regular protests and clashes along the Gaza-Israel border since March 2018.

shs/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

