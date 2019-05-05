Israel reopens Gaza crossings after Hamas escalation

Israeli authorities on Sunday opened both Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings that are used to transport goods to the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Kamil Abu Rokon, the head of COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry unit that oversees the crossings, said on Twitter that the step was aimed at preventing a deterioration of living conditions in Gaza, according to a policy "that distinguishes between terrorism and uninvolved civilians."

Israel had closed the crossings on May 4, when Gaza rulers Hamas and its ally, Islamic Jihad, fired hundreds of rockets at Israel, killing four civilians. Israel's retaliatory air strikes on militant targets killed at least 25 Palestinians.

The two-day flare-up, which began after four Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were killed in May 3 border protests, ended on Monday after Hamas offered a truce. Israeli officials lifted safety measures following the ceasefire offer.

Israel and Hamas have fought three large-scale wars since 2008.

Border tensions

Gaza officials said Sunday that Israel had agreed to ease its decade-long crippling blockade in exchange for calm. Israel did not confirm the deal, but on Friday lifted a ban on Palestinian fishing boats operating off Gaza.

Israel insists the Gaza blockade is necessary to stop terrorist attacks on its soil and to isolate Hamas. Rights organizations condemn the blockade as a punishment for Gaza's two million residents.

Hamas accuses Israel of not honoring an Egypt-brokered deal, which many hoped would lead to Israel scaling back the 2007 blockade.

International pressure was stepped up on Hamas to end the latest escalation. Deputy German government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said the German government strongly condemned Hamas' attacks on Israel.

"Israel has the right to defend its security and respond appropriately to attacks," Demmer said earlier this week, adding that it was now important that the ceasefire be maintained and that the situation was not further aggravated.

shs/amp (AFP, dpa)

