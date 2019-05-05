 Israel reopens Gaza crossings after Hamas escalation | News | DW | 12.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Israel reopens Gaza crossings after Hamas escalation

Israel reopened its crossings with the Palestinian territory after a decrease in tensions. Gaza Islamists had fired more than 600 rockets at Israel in one of the deadliest escalations in years.

Israel's Kerem Shalom boder corssing with Gaza Strip (picture-alliance/Photoshot/K. Omar)

Israeli authorities on Sunday opened both Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings that are used to transport goods to the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Kamil Abu Rokon, the head of COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry unit that oversees the crossings, said on Twitter that the step was aimed at preventing a deterioration of living conditions in Gaza, according to a policy "that distinguishes between terrorism and uninvolved civilians."

Israel had closed the crossings on May 4, when Gaza rulers Hamas and its ally, Islamic Jihad, fired hundreds of rockets at Israel, killing four civilians. Israel's retaliatory air strikes on militant targets killed at least 25 Palestinians.

The two-day flare-up, which began after four Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were killed in May 3 border protests, ended on Monday after Hamas offered a truce. Israeli officials lifted safety measures following the ceasefire offer.

Israel and Hamas have fought three large-scale wars since 2008.

Read more: Opinion: Hamas' and Israel's short but confusing weekend war

Watch video 02:32

Palestinians agree ceasefire with Israel

Border tensions

Gaza officials said Sunday that Israel had agreed to ease its decade-long crippling blockade in exchange for calm. Israel did not confirm the deal, but on Friday lifted a ban on Palestinian fishing boats operating off Gaza.

Israel insists the Gaza blockade is necessary to stop terrorist attacks on its soil and to isolate Hamas. Rights organizations condemn the blockade as a punishment for Gaza's two million residents.

Hamas accuses Israel of not honoring an Egypt-brokered deal, which many hoped would lead to Israel scaling back the 2007 blockade.

International pressure was stepped up on Hamas to end the latest escalation. Deputy German government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said the German government strongly condemned Hamas' attacks on Israel.

"Israel has the right to defend its security and respond appropriately to attacks," Demmer said earlier this week, adding that it was now important that the ceasefire be maintained and that the situation was not further aggravated.

Read more: Israel hits offices of Turkish state news agency in Gaza

  • UN Security Council 1967 (Getty Images/Keystone)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967

    United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

  • Sadat, Carter and Begin join hands after they signed the Camp David Accords in Washington 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Daugherty)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Accords, 1978

    A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

  • Palestinian negotiator Haidar Abdel Shafi speaks at the Madrid conference to other Middle East, US and Soviet Union delegates (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hollander)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Madrid Conference, 1991

    The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

  • Politicians sign the Oslo I Accord on the lawn of the White House in 1993 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Sachs)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Oslo I Accord, 1993

    The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

  • Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat walk in the woods at Camp David (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Edmonds)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000

    US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

  • Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudia Arabia shakes hands with Lebanese President Emile Lahoud at the Beirut summit (Getty Images/C. Kealy)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002

    The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

  • Yasser Arafat meets the UK's Middle East Commissioner Lord Levy (Getty Iamges/AFP/J. Aruri)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Roadmap, 2003

    The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

  • Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, US President George W. and Palestinian Mahmoud abbas shake hands (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Annapolis, 2007

    In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

  • Washington Israels Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu, Palästinenser Präsident Mahmoud Abbasund Hillary Clinton (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Milner)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Washington, 2010

    In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

  • Smoke rises after an air strike on Gaza in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues

    A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

  • French Foriegn minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks onstage at the 2017 Paris summit (Reuters/T. Samson)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Paris summit, 2017

    Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

  • Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/A. Awad)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Deteriorating relations in 2017

    Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

    Author: Aasim Saleem


shs/amp (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Israel lifts safety measures after Hamas ceasefire offer

After militant group Hamas seemingly offered a ceasefire following weekend attacks, Israel has drawn back its protective measures. Hundreds of rockets were fired into Israel over the weekend, prompting schools to close. (06.05.2019)  

Opinion: Hamas' and Israel's short but confusing weekend war

The attacks were as spontaneous as the subsequent cease-fire. What caused the most recent violence in Israel and Gaza? It seems the Israeli government made a crucial mistake, Peter Philipp believes. (06.05.2019)  

Gaza violence escalates after militants launch rocket attacks

Gaza militants fired more than 400 rockets at Israel in a day in one of the deadliest escalations in years. Israel reported first fatalities from rocket fire since 2014, and a Hamas commander was also killed. (05.05.2019)  

Israel hits offices of Turkish state news agency in Gaza

Israeli strikes on a Hamas-occupied building in Gaza also hit the offices of Turkey's state news agency. Turkish President Erdogan has fiercely denounced the attack, which could stoke tensions between Israel and Turkey. (04.05.2019)  

Israel reopens Gaza crossings after rocket strike

Israel has reopened its two crossings to the Gaza Strip after closing them for nearly a week. They were closed after militants fired a rare long-distance rocket from the Palestinian enclave. (31.03.2019)  

A history of the Middle East peace process

Despite numerous pushes for peace between Israelis and Palestinians over half a century, the dispute over land, refugees and holy sites remains unresolved. DW gives you a short history of attempts at a solution. (06.12.2017)  

WWW links

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Palestinians agree ceasefire with Israel  

Related content

Israel Gaza l Raketenangriffe l Gaza-City Rauch nach Luftangriffen aus Israel

Gaza violence escalates after militants launch rocket attacks 05.05.2019

Gaza militants fired more than 400 rockets at Israel in a day in one of the deadliest escalations in years. Israel reported first fatalities from rocket fire since 2014, and a Hamas commander was also killed.

Palestinians agree ceasefire with Israel: Gaza officials 06.05.2019

Palestinian officials in Gaza say a ceasefire has been agreed with Israel to stop a severe escalation of violence that killed at least 23 Palestinians and four Israelis. Israel had retaliated with airstrikes in response to hundreds of rockets fired by Palestinian militants.

Israel Gaza l Auto wurde von einer Rakete in der Nähe von Yad Mordechai im Süden Israels getroffen

Israel lifts safety measures after Hamas ceasefire offer 06.05.2019

After militant group Hamas seemingly offered a ceasefire following weekend attacks, Israel has drawn back its protective measures. Hundreds of rockets were fired into Israel over the weekend, prompting schools to close.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  