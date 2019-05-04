 Gaza violence escalates after militants launch rocket attacks | News | DW | 05.05.2019

News

Gaza violence escalates after militants launch rocket attacks

Gaza militants fired more than 400 rockets at Israel over the past day in one of the deadliest escalations in in years. The clashes included the first Israeli fatality from rocket fire since 2014.

A picture taken from the Gaza Strip on May 4, 2019 shows smoke billowing following an airstrike by Israel in response to rockets fired by Palestinian militants (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the military would keep up "massive strikes" on targets in the Gaza Strip in response to hundreds of rocket attacks from the Palestinian territory.

"I instructed the (military) this morning to continue its massive strikes on terror elements in the Gaza Strip and ordered (it) to reinforce the troops around the Gaza Strip with tanks, artillery and infantry forces," Netanyahu said at a meeting with his ministers.

Read more: Israel hit by rockets from Gaza after Palestinians killed in protests

Gaza militants have fired over 400 rockets at Israel since Friday, breaking a month-long truce.

An early morning attack killed an Israeli man in the coastal city of Ashkelon, Israeli medical officials said on Sunday. The 58-year-old Moshe Agadi died of his wounds after being struck by shrapnel, the officials added.

Agadi's death marked the first Israeli fatality from Gaza rocket fire since the 2014 war with Hamas, an Islamist group that controls Gaza strip. At least four Israelis, including an elderly man, were also wounded in the attacks.

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel Ashkelon May 5, 2019 (Reuters/A. Cohen)

Israel said its Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted many of the rockets

Israeli military said its Iron Dome defense system intercepted dozens of the projectiles. Some 200 retaliatory airstrikes against Gaza militants killed at least six Palestinians.

The Islamic Jihad militant group, a Hamas ally, said Sunday that two of its members were killed in Israeli bombings.

Gazan authorities also reported the deaths of a pregnant mother and her 14-month-old baby, but Israel disputed the claim. Israel's military said it was targeting only military-related sites.

The violence comes ahead of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, which begins Monday, and Israeli Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Border protests

The flare-up comes after four Palestinians in the Gaza strip were killed on Friday, as protests erupted along the Israeli border. Two of those killed were said to be Hamas militants.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said that about 5,200 Palestinians had taken part in Friday's daylong demonstrations, demanding blockade concessions. More than 50 Palestinians suffered various injuries during the protests and two Israeli soldiers were wounded after being shot by Palestinian militants.

Read more: UN to step up human rights monitoring at Gaza protests

The incidents represent a new escalation since a cessation of hostilities was mediated by Egypt a month ago, after a rocket that hit a house in central Israel reignited tensions between Palestinians and Israelis.

  • UN Security Council 1967 (Getty Images/Keystone)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967

    United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

  • Sadat, Carter and Begin join hands after they signed the Camp David Accords in Washington 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Daugherty)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Accords, 1978

    A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

  • Palestinian negotiator Haidar Abdel Shafi speaks at the Madrid conference to other Middle East, US and Soviet Union delegates (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hollander)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Madrid Conference, 1991

    The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

  • Politicians sign the Oslo I Accord on the lawn of the White House in 1993 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Sachs)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Oslo I Accord, 1993

    The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

  • Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat walk in the woods at Camp David (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Edmonds)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000

    US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

  • Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudia Arabia shakes hands with Lebanese President Emile Lahoud at the Beirut summit (Getty Images/C. Kealy)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002

    The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

  • Yasser Arafat meets the UK's Middle East Commissioner Lord Levy (Getty Iamges/AFP/J. Aruri)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Roadmap, 2003

    The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

  • Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, US President George W. and Palestinian Mahmoud abbas shake hands (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Annapolis, 2007

    In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

  • Washington Israels Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu, Palästinenser Präsident Mahmoud Abbasund Hillary Clinton (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Milner)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Washington, 2010

    In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

  • Smoke rises after an air strike on Gaza in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues

    A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

  • French Foriegn minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks onstage at the 2017 Paris summit (Reuters/T. Samson)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Paris summit, 2017

    Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

  • Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/A. Awad)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Deteriorating relations in 2017

    Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

    Author: Aasim Saleem


Call for restraint

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has called on "all parties to immediately de-escalate and return to the understandings of the past few months."

The US condemned the Gaza rocket attacks on Israel and said it fully supported Israel's "right to self-defense against these abhorrent attacks."

Hamas accuses Israel of not honoring an Egypt-brokered deal, which many hoped would lead to Israel scaling back the 2007 Gaza blockade.

Read more: Israel reopens Gaza crossings after rocket strike

Israel, which seized Gaza in the 1967 Middle East War and pulled out its troops and settlers in 2005, claims that the blockade is necessary to stop weapons from reaching Hamas.

The militant group has fought three wars with Israel and fired thousands of rockets at the country in the past decade.

Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad have vowed to continue their rocket attacks on Israel.

shs/amp (dpa, AFP, AP)

Again Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces  

