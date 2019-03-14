 UN to step up human rights monitoring at Gaza protests | News | DW | 22.03.2019

News

UN to step up human rights monitoring at Gaza protests

A United Nations report found Israel's shooting of demonstrators could amount to crimes against humanity. The Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on Israeli accountability, but the European vote was divided.

Palestinian demonstrations in Gaza

The United Nations Human Rights Council passed a resolution condemning the "apparent intentional use of unlawful lethal and other excessive force by Israel" on Friday.

The UN body said it will deploy five UN human rights officers to Gaza to monitor "ongoing violations."  

The resolution passed with 23 votes in favour, eight against and 15 abstentions, with European states divided.

It was based on a UN inquiry which said Israel may have committed war crimes during protests at the Gaza border. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the report.

More than 260 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured since March last year in marches demanding their right to return to their former homes in Israel.

  • Palästina Anschlag auf Rami Hamdallah im Gazastreifen (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah targeted

    The convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the West Bank-based Fatah group was targeted as he made a rare visit to Gaza on March 13. The Palestinian Authority said it held Hamas responsible, having failed to provide adequate security. Hamas claimed the attack was aimed at hurting efforts to achieve unity and reconciliation.

  • Tausende Palästinenser kommen zum Marsch der Rückkehr (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Land Day march

    Some 30,000 Palestinians took part in the first of the demonstrations on March 30, marking Land Day, named for the 1976 Arab protests against Israeli plans to expropriate land. Some demonstrators ran at the border fence and 16 were killed by Israeli troops with others injured, and some dying later.

  • Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: if someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them.

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Netanyahu: 'We will hurt them'

    Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: If someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them."

  • Protesters injured in Gaza City (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Protesters injured

    Palestinians ran to help a young man injured during the border protest on April 13. Stones had been thrown at border guards and the Israeli troops fired on the demonstrators. Some 45 Palestinians died and hundreds were injured between March 30 and April 27.

  • Palestinian protester prepares a kite with a firebomb (Getty Images/S. Khatib)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Boy killed on April 20

    Protest continued on April 20th, with some Palestinian protesters using kites to transport Molotov cocktails and firebombs over the fence. Israeli snipers killed at least four more Palestinians on April 20th, including a 15-year-old boy. The UN Middle East envoy dubbed the killing "outrageous."

  • Gaza Israel Konflikt Jerusalem US Botschaft (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    May 15: US Embassy officially moved to Jerusalem from Tel-Aviv

    US President Donald Trump's daugher Ivanka is part of the delegation that opened the new US Embassy in Jerusalem. The transfer of the embassy triggered a fresh wave of protests in which 62 people were killed. The deaths have considerably heightened tensions in the area.

  • Proteste im Gazastreifen an der Grenze zu Israel (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    US no longer seen as partner in Middle East negotiations

    As the US celebrated its embassy move from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem, Palestinian protests escalated. The events coincided with the 70th anniversary of the foundation of modern-day Israel, and Nakba Day, when Palestinians recall those who fled or were expelled as Israel was established.

  • Injured protester being carried during (Getty Images/AFP/S. Khatib)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    More than 60 people were killed in protests

    Palestinians carried away a protester injured on May 15th after demonstrations marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba.

  • Proteste im Gazastreifen an der Grenze zu Israel (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Palestinian youths run from tear gas

    Hamas official Salah al-Bardaweel said on Palestinian television that all but 12 of the dead were members of Hamas. Mahmoud Abbas the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization is planning to pursue a war crimes complaint against Israel at the International Criminal Court.

  • Israeli airstrikes pound Hamas military targets in Gaza (picture-alliance/newscom/I. Mohamad)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Israeli airstrikes pound Hamas military targets in Gaza

    Following an increase in cross-border violence in mid-July, Israel pounded Hamas military targets in Gaza, while Palestinian militants fired more than 170 rockets and mortars into Israel. Two Palestinian boys, aged 15 and 16, were killed in Israeli airstrikes, according to Gaza's health ministry. Three Israelis were injured after a rocket landed on a residential home in the Israeli city of Sderot.

  • Israel tempoarily closes its Kerem Shalom cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip (picture-alliance/Photoshot/K. Omar)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Israel temporarily closes its Kerem Shalom cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip

    Days later, Israel blocked all fuel and gas transfers through the Kerem Shalom crossing with the Gaza Strip for six days "in light of the continued terrorist attempts of Hamas." Israel's defense ministry said essential food and medicine deliveries would still get through. The crossing had been shuttered to commercial trade a week earlier.


ta/rt (Reuters, dpa)

