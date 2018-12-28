 Rescue boat with 300 migrants reaches Spain | News | DW | 28.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Rescue boat with 300 migrants reaches Spain

Charity organization Proactiva Open Arms said Spain was the only country to allow its vessel a port to dock. Pregnant women, children and babies were among the group of migrants rescued off the coast of Libya.

The Spanish vessel Open Arms rescues migrants in the Mediterranean Sea

The Spanish rescue boat Open Arms arrived on Friday morning in a port near the city of Algeciras, in southern Spain. Aboard the vessel were 310 migrants who were rescued by the organization off the coast of Libya.

Open Arms had announced its expected arrival in the port of Crinavis, in San Roque, at 8:00 am (0700 UTC) on Thursday.  Founder Oscar Camps confirmed the vessel entered the Bay of Algeciras on Friday morning. It was "the only safe port available in the Mediterranean," he wrote. Italy and Malta had both refused to let the group dock in their ports.

Red Cross workers awaited the ship at Crinavis, to provide food, clothes and medical assistance, while police will seek to identify the migrants before transferring them to shelters.

Read more: What you need to know: The German-Spanish migrant deal

Christmas on the Mediterranean

Open Arms rescued the migrants on December 21 from three separate vessels in distress. Many of those rescued came from Somalia, Nigeria and Mali. Pregnant women, children and babies were among the group.

The organization posted photos and video of the rescued migrants on its Twitter account. "An island in the middle of the Mediterranean," Open Arms Tweeted.

The footage showed the rescued migrants marking Christmas at sea listening by to music and singing. Some children wore red Santa hats, as they huddled together to receive coloring books.

Read more: At Spain's enclave of Ceuta, African refugees dream of Europe

A sister vessel, the Astral, reached the rescue ship on Monday to deliver blankets, medicine and food.

The Open Arms rescued the migrants on December 21, off the coast of Libya

Spain: Main point of entry in 2018

Friday's docking is the first charity rescue ship that Spain has allowed since August. Prior to that, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had permitted several rescue boats to dock over the summer, including the French vessel Aquarius carrying 600 migrants, who had been denied entry in Italy and Malta.

Read more: How far will southern Spain's resources for refugees go?

Madrid also allowed the Open Arms to dock three times in July and August, but it refused to let the Aquarius back in a second time. This year, Spain was Europe's main point of entry for migrants, registering more than 56,000 arrivals.

More than 1,300 migrants have perished trying to reach Italy or Malta since the beginning of the year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The stretch of Mediterranean that separates Africa from Malta and Italy is the deadliest for migrants attempting the crossing to Europe. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 1,300 migrants have died making the journey.

jcg/kms (AFP, EFE)

Watch video 05:20
Now live
05:20 mins.

Migrants head for Spain's enclave of Ceuta

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Italy rejects appeal for 300 migrants to dock

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini insists Italian ports "are closed" after the latest docking request by a Spanish migrant rescue ship. The Madrid government later gave permission for the migrants to disembark in Spain. (22.12.2018)  

Two minors rescued from Mediterranean floating on truck tire

The two migrants were picked up in Spain's Bay of Algeciras after crossing from Morocco on the large rubber tire. More than 750 people have died this year while making the sea journey to Spain. (15.12.2018)  

At Spain's enclave of Ceuta, African refugees dream of Europe

In the Morocco mountains, thousands of African refugees lie in wait for their chance to cross the border fence into Ceuta. The Spanish enclave has become an increasingly popular destination for migrants headed to Europe. (22.08.2018)  

What you need to know: The German-Spanish migrant deal

Berlin and Madrid are demonstrating unity with a joint agreement on returning migrants from Germany to Spain. Now Germany wants to seal similar deals with other countries. But what exactly does it involve? (13.08.2018)  

Is Spain facing a new wave of xenophobia over migrants?

The arrival of hundreds of migrants at Spain's southern border has set alarm bells ringing. While the government has weathered the storm so far, a worrying trend is noticeable. Santiago Saez reports from Madrid. (10.08.2018)  

How far will southern Spain's resources for refugees go?

When the Aquarius docked in Valencia, the 630 migrants on board were welcomed by over 2,400 volunteers and medical staff. But what happens to those who arrive from Morocco? Santiago Saez reports from Cadiz and Madrid. (17.07.2018)  

Aquarius migrant rescue ship docks in Spain following rejection by Italy

The ship Aquarius, carrying over a hundred migrants rescued at sea, has reached Spain after being rejected by Italy. The case highlights rifts in the EU over how to deal with huge numbers of people fleeing to Europe. (17.06.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Migrants head for Spain's enclave of Ceuta  

Related content

Spanien Mehr als 300 Migranten im Mittelmeer gerettet

Italy rejects appeal for 300 migrants to dock 22.12.2018

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini insists Italian ports "are closed" after the latest docking request by a Spanish migrant rescue ship. The Madrid government later gave permission for the migrants to disembark in Spain.

Spanien Malaga minderjährige Flüchtlinge

Two minors rescued from Mediterranean floating on truck tire 15.12.2018

The two migrants were picked up in Spain's Bay of Algeciras after crossing from Morocco on the large rubber tire. More than 750 people have died this year while making the sea journey to Spain.

Flüchtlinge in Bosnien

UN refugee compact: What you need to know 17.12.2018

The UN General Assembly has endorsed the Global Compact on Refugees, a week after a similar accord for migrants. Nearly 170 countries have pledged help to nations that host those fleeing war and persecution.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 