Rehousing Tunisia's threatened freshwater turtles

Nature and EnvironmentTunisiaRehousing Tunisia's threatened freshwater turtlesMabrouka Khedir | Lukas Lottersberger07/09/2024July 9, 2024Tunisia's Menzel Temim reservoir is usually a vital water source for the Nabeul region. Now it's dried up – a disaster for local people and wildlife alike, including the turtles that inhabit the dam. Imed Kacem is fighting to save them.