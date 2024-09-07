  1. Skip to content
Rehousing Tunisia's threatened freshwater turtles

Mabrouka Khedir | Lukas Lottersberger
July 9, 2024

Tunisia's Menzel Temim reservoir is usually a vital water source for the Nabeul region. Now it's dried up – a disaster for local people and wildlife alike, including the turtles that inhabit the dam. Imed Kacem is fighting to save them.

