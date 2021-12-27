Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Yesterday’s trash becomes today’s art. Czech artist Veronika Richterová turns used plastic bottles into sculptures.
French fan-maker Anne Hoguet supplies Hollywood and luxury fashion labels with traditional fans. And even Karl Lagerfeld turned to her skilled craftsmanship. But this special profession is on the verge of disappearing.
